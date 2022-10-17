ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Can one-star Amazon reviews for Yankee Candles actually predict the next Covid surge?

As bizarre as it might sound, there may actually be a connection between online candle reviews and the next wave of Covid-19. Initial claims about a link between Yankee Candle reviews on Amazon and a rise in cases of Covid were posted on Twitter and later explored on the platform during the Omicron surge in December 2021.
PYMNTS

Amazon Ramps Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites

Amazon has filed a host of legal challenges — including one criminal complaint — in its ongoing effort to stop fake review brokers. The company said it had filed its first criminal complaint in Italy and first civil case in Spain against the review sites, according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release.

