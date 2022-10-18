ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Germantown Volleyball tops Madison Central, Advances to 6A State Finals

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5GVJ_0id3524900

Germantown volleyball hosted Madison Central in the MHSAA 6A State Semifinals (North Championship) on Monday.

The Jaguars won the first set, 26-24.

Then the Mavericks won the next three sets, 25-17, 27-25 and 25-15 to win the match, 3-1.

This is Germantown’s first semifinals win since 2015, when the Mavs won the South bracket.

Germantown is set to play Brandon for the 6A State Title Thursday evening at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Brandon Wins the 6A Volleyball State Championship

STARKVILLE, MS. (WJTV) – Brandon defeats Germantown 3 sets to 1 to win their 4th title in the last 6 years. It took 4 sets, but the Bulldogs were able to pull the victory out with a crazy 4th set. Down 24-21, Brandon won the next 5 points to win it all. The highlights in […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: Homecoming Showdown

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Smith Wills Stadium for a Homecoming Showdown. Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State fans join us for a trivia game and some friendly competition to kick homecoming weekend off right!
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of Jackson State’s homecoming

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Jackson want everyone to be prepared ahead of Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for JSU’s homecoming game against Campbell University on Saturday, October 22 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. The owners had been planning to build a new restaurant for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Chipotle coming to Madison in 2023

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Madison next summer. The Madison County Journal reported the restaurant will be located on Grandview Boulevard. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the site plan during a meeting on Tuesday. The company plans to have permits and break ground toward the end […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Lakeshore Park renamed after Bobby Cleveland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) and the Barnett Reservoir Foundation renamed the Lakeshore Park after the late Bobby Cleveland. Organizers held a public dedication ceremony on Thursday for the renaming ceremony. The park will be known as Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore. Cleveland was well-known across Mississippi for […]
MADISON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Academy staff remember Ole Miss student killed in hit and run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff at Jackson Academy (JA) are remembering Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed in a hit and run over the weekend. Fielder’s former biology teacher and guidance counselor said the Madison native never met a stranger. “He was just very, very kind and included everybody. He wanted everyone to […]
OXFORD, MS
Madison County Journal

Flora’s Brown tapped for Madison branch

Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP), a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the hiring of Ralph Brown of Flora as its new Chief Lending Officer. SBCP is the nonprofit arm of Southern Bancorp, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest CDFIs. “I am...
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi artist’s work examines race relations in McComb

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) in Jackson partnered with the Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) and Pike School of Art to celebrate Forward by Charles Edward Williams. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a listening session of Forward, which is a seven-track audio album with interviews and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Greyhound searching for new Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

$3M gift helps Mississippi children with cleft, craniofacial conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanks to a $3 million gift, advanced cleft and craniofacial treatment will be available to Mississippi’s children through the Stephanie and Mitchell Morris Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Research and Innovation at Children’s of Mississippi. “Many in Mississippi struggle financially, and despite having some of the best medical professionals in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy