Germantown Volleyball tops Madison Central, Advances to 6A State Finals

Germantown volleyball hosted Madison Central in the MHSAA 6A State Semifinals (North Championship) on Monday.

The Jaguars won the first set, 26-24.

Then the Mavericks won the next three sets, 25-17, 27-25 and 25-15 to win the match, 3-1.

This is Germantown’s first semifinals win since 2015, when the Mavs won the South bracket.

Germantown is set to play Brandon for the 6A State Title Thursday evening at Mississippi State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.