ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
tedmag.com

Hitachi Energy Invests $37M to Expand Facility

Hitachi Energy announced plans to invest more than US$37 million in the expansion and modernization of its power transformer manufacturing facility in South Boston, Virginia to address fast-growing demand from utility customers and for applications such as renewable energy generation and data centers. In addition to its own investments, Hitachi Energy is leveraging financial support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County where the facility is located.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime

As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

People appointed to handle election complaints on Nov. 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people have been appointed as District Election Officers to address all election complaints in the Western District of Virginia. According to a release, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is leading efforts in his office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Election Day Program for the general election on Nov. 8.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Sovah hires new doctor

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

ATF offering reward in Rabbit Ridge gun burglary

ARARAT, Va. — A recent burglary at an Ararat gun shop is the focus of an investigation not only by local authorities but a federal firearms agency. This includes rewards of up to $5,000 being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (a potential sum of $2,500) for information about the crime in conjunction with up to $2,500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).
ARARAT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville tables ban against sleeping on street

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
FOREST, VA
WFXR

Deputies in Halifax Co. Investigating death of infant

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an infant’s death. Sheriff Fred S. Clark says the 9-1-1 call came in on Oct. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. about an infant that might have been dead in the front yard of a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When deputies arrived […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy