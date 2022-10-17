Read full article on original website
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
tedmag.com
Hitachi Energy Invests $37M to Expand Facility
Hitachi Energy announced plans to invest more than US$37 million in the expansion and modernization of its power transformer manufacturing facility in South Boston, Virginia to address fast-growing demand from utility customers and for applications such as renewable energy generation and data centers. In addition to its own investments, Hitachi Energy is leveraging financial support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County where the facility is located.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
cbs19news
New opioid harder to identify, more difficult to reverse in overdoses
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new synthetic opioid has made its way to Virginia and has already been linked to at least three deaths in the Commonwealth. The Roanoke Times reports the deadlier form of fentanyl is called nitazenes, and it's estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, which is already responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths across Virginia.
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
cbs19news
People appointed to handle election complaints on Nov. 8
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people have been appointed as District Election Officers to address all election complaints in the Western District of Virginia. According to a release, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is leading efforts in his office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Election Day Program for the general election on Nov. 8.
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
whee.net
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
Mount Airy News
ATF offering reward in Rabbit Ridge gun burglary
ARARAT, Va. — A recent burglary at an Ararat gun shop is the focus of an investigation not only by local authorities but a federal firearms agency. This includes rewards of up to $5,000 being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (a potential sum of $2,500) for information about the crime in conjunction with up to $2,500 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
Deputies in Halifax Co. Investigating death of infant
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an infant’s death. Sheriff Fred S. Clark says the 9-1-1 call came in on Oct. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. about an infant that might have been dead in the front yard of a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When deputies arrived […]
