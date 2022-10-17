Read full article on original website
KraussMaffei presents powerPrint and precisionPrint granulate and resin 3D-printers
Additive manufacturing for industrial use is one of the key innovations from KraussMaffei on display at the K show. powerPrint and precisionPrint open up new applications for additive manufacturing with plastic granulate and resin-based 3D printing materials respectively, along the plastic components value chain. For modern plastics processors, but also for users from other industries such as medical technology, the construction industry and the foundry industry, this creates new market opportunities.
Essentium brings materials-first approach to Formnext 2022
Essentium, Inc., a specialist in industrial additive manufacturing, will outline its materials-first approach to accelerate advanced manufacturing across industries at Formnext 2022. Despite the proven advantages of using AM technology for production, manufacturers struggle to adopt AM at scale. To help manufacturers achieve quality, reliability, and repeatability in volume AM production, Essentium will unveil its materials-first strategy that includes:
Impact of 3D Printing Innovations in the Automotive Industry
3D printing is an additive process that involves building up layers of material to create a 3D part. The global 3D printing market worth in 2021 was $14 billion, and by 2030 it will reach $77.83 billion, growing at a 21% CAGR during 2021-2030. The automotive industry has been using...
VoxelDance boosts industrial 3D printing productivity with Voxeldance Additive 4.0
AM software provider VoxelDance announced the upcoming release of Voxeldance Additive 4.0, the latest version of its All-in-One AM build preparation software, a major move on its mission to help businesses boost productivity with AM industrial applications. “After listening to the needs of clients from 9+ verticals, including aerospace, medical,...
Relativity Space and NASA sign agreement for Stennis Space Center
Relativity Space, one of the first company to 3D print rockets and build the largest metal 3D printers in the world, today detailed its plans to operate one of the largest rocket engine test facilities in the United States. Through an agreement with NASA, Relativity is significantly expanding its facilities and infrastructure at NASA’s historic Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. The new facilities will support testing of Relativity’s entirely 3D printed Aeon R engines for its fully reusable 3D printed rocket, Terran R.
UltiMaker launches new MakerBot SKETCH Large
UltiMaker, specialised in desktop 3D printing, has unveiled the new MakerBot SKETCH Large 3D printer, the newest addition to the popular MakerBot SKETCH platform. The SKETCH platform is one of the most comprehensive 3D printing solutions for education, expanding students’ access to 3D printing, enabling them to bring their ideas to life, and setting educators up for success in the classroom.
Inkbit presents Vista production system for the first time at Formnext 2022
The Vista production additive manufacturing system is set to make its first appearance at Formnext this November, promising to inspire show visitors to explore new opportunities in the mass production of functional 3D printed parts. The dimensional accuracy and production-scale throughput combined with Inkbit’s range of functional materials enable industrial production capabilities for manufacturers.
XJet Ltd. presents its full portfolio at Formnext 2022
XJet announces that its focus for Formnext 2022 will be on demonstrating how manufacturers can achieve automated, environmentally-friendly, and scalable additive production of high-definition metal and ceramic parts. XJet’s Carmel 1400 solution uses unique NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) powderless technology, to achieve leading parts of native quality and design complexity, solving industry challenges in multiple industries.
Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk
We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
What Pong-playing brain cells can teach us about better medicine and AI
Brain cells on a multi-electrode array. Cortical LabsA system called “DishBrain” could be important for testing epilepsy and dementia drugs in the future.
Farsoon joins ColdMetalFusion Alliance to set new standards for the reliable production of green parts
Farsoon is joining the ColdMetalFusion Alliance to provide industrial–grade SLS machines for high throughput manufacturing operations. The company plans to use its long experience on building up a large portfolio of open industrial 3D printers to set new standards for the reliable production of green parts in sinter–based AM.
Alpha Precision Group offers Tritone MoldJet technology for North America
Tritone Technologies, a global provider of metal and ceramic additive manufacturing (AM) technology for industrial production, announced that Alpha Precision Group (APG), a Nicholas Portland US based company is now offering industrial production on their Tritone Dominant system from its Ridgway PA facility. Tritone Technologies has recently successfully completed the...
