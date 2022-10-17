REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home, today announced Level Lock+, the next generation of its world-class line of smart lock products. Available only at Apple, Level Lock+ seamlessly integrates Apple’s home keys technology, allowing owners to securely lock and unlock their homes by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch to their Level Lock+, once their home key has been added to Apple Wallet. Apple Home keys takes full advantage of the privacy and security features built into iPhone and Apple Watch, enabling the Level Lock+ to offer world-class security alongside everyday convenience and beautiful design. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005442/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

