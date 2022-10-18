ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs

There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Girls Tennis: 2022 Singles and Doubles Tournaments finals preview

It all comes down to this. The last day of the girls tennis season has arrived with the final round for both the NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments. To get you ready before individual champions for the season are crowned, check out the preview below. Both finals are rematches...
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Eagles games

I grew up in a central/north Jersey cusp gray area that was predominantly Giants and Jets football territory. But I had a best friend whose dad was an Eagles fan (with a basement decked out in logo-clad blankets and memorabilia) — a somewhat misunderstood novelty, but no one ever questioned it thanks to his incredibly admirable passion for the team (RIP Joe).
NEW JERSEY STATE
