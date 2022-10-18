Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Under the radar: 120 underrated girls soccer players to watch in 2022 state playoffs
There are players across the state who come to play hard each and every day. Some get the shine, spotlight and attention they deserve, while others fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. These players do what is necessary to win games and they will be even more important with the state playoffs starting up next week.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 21
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Boys Soccer: Union County Tournament final preview — No. 4 Westfield vs. No. 13 Elizabeth
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Somerset County final preview - No. 3 Watchung Hills vs. Rutgers Prep
Girls Soccer: 2022 Somerset County final preview - No. 3 Watchung Hills vs. Rutgers Prep

Girls Soccer: Hunterdon Central vs Watchung Hills — SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT FINAL.
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Girls Tennis: 2022 Singles and Doubles Tournaments finals preview
It all comes down to this. The last day of the girls tennis season has arrived with the final round for both the NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments. To get you ready before individual champions for the season are crowned, check out the preview below. Both finals are rematches...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Yankees realize they’d better ditch swing-for-fences mentality, but is it too late? | Analysis
HOUSTON — The Yankees can throw out a couple of decent excuses to answer for one of their many sickening postseason hitting stats — three measly small-ball produced runs over seven games. As for not getting more than six hits since game 160 in the regular season …...
Girls volleyball Top 20, Oct. 21: Reigning champs get revenge, one new team enters list
Another wild week is in the books. Conference and county tournaments have sprung into action, including some already with a crowned champion. Ahead of what is expected to be another nail-biting weekend, have a look at this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Note: Matches through October 20 are considered...
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Eagles games
I grew up in a central/north Jersey cusp gray area that was predominantly Giants and Jets football territory. But I had a best friend whose dad was an Eagles fan (with a basement decked out in logo-clad blankets and memorabilia) — a somewhat misunderstood novelty, but no one ever questioned it thanks to his incredibly admirable passion for the team (RIP Joe).
