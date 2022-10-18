ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

walls102.com

Statewide payroll jobs up; Unemployment rate stable in September

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 3.5 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed

Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere

According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
cilfm.com

Pritzker continues disaster proclamations

It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the Nov. 8 election. The most recent order removes weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and long-term care workers, but keeps in place the vaccine and testing mandate for state employees at state-owned congregate facilities. It also recommends Illinoisans follow CDC guidance on masking in medical facilitities.
1470 WMBD

First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
PEKIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'Don't veer for deer,' Illinois officials say

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Deer mating season is here and deer are become more active at night, making them a greater hazard on the road, Illinois officials say. According to a Wednesday release from the State of Illinois, nearly 15,000 car crashes in the state involved deer in 2021. Of those, nearly 14,000 resulted in damage to the vehicle and almost 600 caused personal injury, with two of them resulting in death.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois drops mask rules for medical facilities

(WTVO) — Even with new COVID variants popping up, Illinois has dropped mask requirements for health care facilities, a milestone in the pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker updated an executive order to reflect new recommendations from the CDC, though facial coverings may not disappear from all hospitals and doctor’s offices right away. Healthcare firms can still […]
ILLINOIS STATE

