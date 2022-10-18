Read full article on original website
Statewide payroll jobs up; Unemployment rate stable in September
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September, which was 3.5 percent.
The Illinois Department of Insurance calls on insurers to disclose climate-related risks
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Insurance will now require that insurance companies licensed to write business in the state complete an annual survey detailing the risks of climate change to their business operations, assets, and investments, as well as their plans to address those risks. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners Climate Risk and Resiliency Task Force recently updated the survey to align with the international Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. All Illinois licensed insurance companies writing $100 million or more in direct premiums nationwide will be required do the survey, which is already in use in 15 other states and territories.
Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Attorney General Raoul announces over $360,000 settlement with Stepan Company over alleged air pollution
Chemical Manufacturer Also Required to Comply with Future Emission Checks. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Will County Circuit Court judge entered a consent order with a chemical manufacturing company, over alleged environmental violations at its Elwood, Illinois facility. Through the consent order, Stepan Company agreed to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $360,725 and take steps to prevent future air pollution.
Streator passes agreements with communities on emergency services
STREATOR – The city of Streator has officially passed intergovernmental agreements between Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township to provide emergency services to the communities. Formalities were passed Wednesday night at Streator’s City Council Meeting. The city will serve Allen Township’s western district as a backup at $450 per call, the same rate as Long Point’s. Reading’s agreement is similar to Long Point’s according to city Manager Dave Plyman, however, Streator is allowing Reading the time to gain full authority for the city to provide emergency services via referendum. Plyman says, for now, Reading will be served at a highly discounted rate to get their financials arranged. For now, Reading will pay $25,000, and f the referendum passes, an additional $25,000 through the end of 2023.
This Is How Much Money Illinois’ Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
Harvest running slightly behind average, nearly half of crops taken in across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The steady flow of grain out of the fields this fall has proceeded at a pace just slightly behind average, according to the USDA. Across Illinois, corn harvest was at 47% completed, just behind the 55% five year average. Soybeans are being harvested just behind the five year average as well, at 55% completed, trailing by only 3%. Conditions continued to be dry, with topsoil statewide rated as over 50% short or very short of moisture.
$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere
According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reverses on school choice program he once pledged to 'do away with'
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent governor of Illinois, appears to reverse course on school choice after previously attacking the program.
Long contract fight pays off for Local 1514
It took nearly three years at the bargaining table, but at last members of AFSCME Local 1514 have won a contract they can be proud of. The new four-year deal with the city of Aurora Public Works includes a 13% increase in wages over three years, much-needed increases in tool and clothing allowances, and two new paid holidays.
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Illinois drops mask mandate for healthcare facilities, Governor Pritzker announces
The state of Illinois is changing its COVID-19 requirements at healthcare facilities, Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday.
First cannabis infuser in Illinois opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – There’s a new businesses officially open in Pekin, and it’s making history. Krown is the first cannabis infuser in the state — approved through a social equity application. It’s also a veteran- and woman-owned business. “With my background in science and engineering,...
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
Illinois Valley Food Pantry Plans 40th Anniversary Open House
LASALLE – The Illinois Valley Food Pantry is planning an open house to celebrate their 40th anniversary. On Thursday, the public is invited to tour the pantry, located at 122 Wright Street in LaSalle from 4 to 6 PM. The IV Food Pantry was founded in 1982 to help provide temporary assistance to people in the community who have lost their jobs because of factory closings. The role and scope of the pantry has changed over the years as demand has grown to meet the needs of residents who need assistance. In 2022 the pantry undertook a new role, providing additional food during the summer months to families with children who usually get breakfast and lunch at school during the school year. Mary Jo Credi, the pantry’s executive director, said they are on track to provide 285,000 pounds of food to more than 10,000 people by the end of the year. The pantry serves the residents of LaSalle, Peru, Oglesby, Utica, Tonica, Cedar Point, Lostant and the surrounding rural areas.
