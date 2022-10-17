Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Motley Fool
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo.
Recession Is Imminent, This Wells Fargo Exec Says: How To Navigate The Bear Market Rally
Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy for Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, appeared on CNBC’s "Fast Money" to discuss the current market environment, the Federal Reserve and what he expects to happen next. What Happened: Earnings don’t make or break the market, Harvey says. If they're positive, they'll initiate...
Why Won't Wells Fargo Buy Back Stock? It Has Plenty of Capital
The bank hasn't repurchased shares in either of its last two quarters.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
The stock market just passed a big test in determining whether its secular bull run will continue, but risks remain, Bank of America says
The secular bull market that started in 2013 is still intact for the S&P 500, according to Bank of America. The bank said the secular bull just passed a major test when it bounced off of its rising 200-week moving average. Here's what the stock market needs to do next...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
When to expect the housing market downturn to conclude, according to Wells Fargo
Historically speaking, most U.S. recessions arrive after a period of rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation, it begins to cause economic activity to contract. Of course, “Fed-induced recessions” usually start in the housing market. We’re already seeing it.
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Motley Fool
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
NASDAQ
Past Scandals Continue to Plague Wells Fargo, But I Still Like the Stock
The last six years have not been easy for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) since the bank's phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016, in which employees at the bank opened millions of depository and credit card accounts without the consent of their customers. As a result, the bank has paid...
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost
Stocks closed higher for a second straight day as the latest batch of third-quarter earnings rolled in. Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +2.3%) continued a trend seen in big bank earnings recently, reporting higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its third quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)) was another post-earnings winner, climbing 8.8% after Q3 profit came in higher than expected.
NASDAQ
Why Is Everyone Talking About Coca-Cola Stock?
The year 2022 has been a brutal one so far for most stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20% through mid-October, and many of its members have declined by more than 30%. But Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has avoided that wreckage. The beverage giant's shares trounced the market...
