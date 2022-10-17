ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy Wells Fargo stock to capitalize on the Fed’s rate hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit. … It's by far my favorite name in this new leadership group," he said.
Motley Fool

2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PYMNTS

Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
NASDAQ

Past Scandals Continue to Plague Wells Fargo, But I Still Like the Stock

The last six years have not been easy for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) since the bank's phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016, in which employees at the bank opened millions of depository and credit card accounts without the consent of their customers. As a result, the bank has paid...
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
invezz.com

Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside

JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings Give Stocks a Boost

Stocks closed higher for a second straight day as the latest batch of third-quarter earnings rolled in. Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in new tab), +2.3%) continued a trend seen in big bank earnings recently, reporting higher-than-expected top- and bottom-line results for its third quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT (opens in new tab)) was another post-earnings winner, climbing 8.8% after Q3 profit came in higher than expected.
NASDAQ

Why Is Everyone Talking About Coca-Cola Stock?

The year 2022 has been a brutal one so far for most stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20% through mid-October, and many of its members have declined by more than 30%. But Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has avoided that wreckage. The beverage giant's shares trounced the market...

