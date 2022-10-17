ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63

(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
TODAY.com

Ralphie’s all grown up in first teaser for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel

It’s the biggest news since Ralphie got his official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle. A teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story,” came out Oct. 17 and is heavy on nostalgia, while also offering a glimpse at an adult Ralphie.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'

Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
Pitchfork

Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys

Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Black Hills Pioneer

Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA

Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
TODAY.com

Is Rihanna recording new music for ‘Black Panther’ sequel?

A new report says Rihanna is recording two new songs for the soundtrack for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie. Her last album was released six years ago, and her Super Bowl performance next year will be her first public appearance since 2018.Oct. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com

Are these style trends slay or nay? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on whether new style trends are either “slay” or “nay,” including the Ugg mini platform boot, pool floats, potato chip bag-inspired clutch and more!Oct. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com

See new posters for season 5 of ‘The Crown’

New posters and the tag line of season five of “The Crown” have been released ahead of its release next month. The upcoming season takes place in the 1990s and will focus on Charles and Diana’s marital turmoil.Oct. 18, 2022.
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Releases Outtakes From Filming The “Angel Band” Music Video

Since Tyler Childers released his long awaited Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? album a few weeks back, my mind has been in a whirlwind. The project is unlike anything Childers has ever done before, as it’s a full blown gospel album split up into three unique different versions, with Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, with Joyful Noise being strictly instrumentals with a bit of EDM flare.

