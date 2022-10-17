Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Lauren Spencer Smith performs ‘Fingers Crossed’ on TODAY
Singer Lauren Spencer Smith shares how she manifested the career of her dreams. She also performs her new single “Fingers Crossed” as part of the Citi Music Series.Oct. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
soultracks.com
Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63
(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage During His Latest Show And We’re Swooning!
Issa Rae lived out everyone's dream when she was serenaded by Usher during his latest show!
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry opens up about serious addiction problem, how ‘Friends’ ‘saved’ him
Known for his portrayal of the sarcastic Chandler Bing on “Friends,” Matthew Perry is peeling back the curtain on his three-decade addiction struggles in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”. Perry’s addiction was with him during “Friends,” but he says his castmates provided...
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
TODAY.com
TV host James Corden is briefly banned from NYC restaurant over ‘abusive’ behavior, owner says
A New York City restaurateur said he was rescinding a ban on TV host James Corden, hours after he called out the comedian for being one of his restaurant’s “most abusive” customers ever. Keith McNally, owner of famed SoHo restaurant Balthazar, said on Instagram that “The Late...
TODAY.com
Ralphie’s all grown up in first teaser for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel
It’s the biggest news since Ralphie got his official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle. A teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story,” came out Oct. 17 and is heavy on nostalgia, while also offering a glimpse at an adult Ralphie.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA
Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
TODAY.com
Is Rihanna recording new music for ‘Black Panther’ sequel?
A new report says Rihanna is recording two new songs for the soundtrack for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie. Her last album was released six years ago, and her Super Bowl performance next year will be her first public appearance since 2018.Oct. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
See trailer for Carson Daly, Blake Shelton show ‘Barmageddon’
USA Network dropped the first teaser for “Barmageddon,” the new drinking game show by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. The line-up of guests competing include Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Clint Bowyer and more!Oct. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Are these style trends slay or nay? Hoda and Jenna weigh in
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on whether new style trends are either “slay” or “nay,” including the Ugg mini platform boot, pool floats, potato chip bag-inspired clutch and more!Oct. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
See new posters for season 5 of ‘The Crown’
New posters and the tag line of season five of “The Crown” have been released ahead of its release next month. The upcoming season takes place in the 1990s and will focus on Charles and Diana’s marital turmoil.Oct. 18, 2022.
Tyler Childers Releases Outtakes From Filming The “Angel Band” Music Video
Since Tyler Childers released his long awaited Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? album a few weeks back, my mind has been in a whirlwind. The project is unlike anything Childers has ever done before, as it’s a full blown gospel album split up into three unique different versions, with Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, with Joyful Noise being strictly instrumentals with a bit of EDM flare.
TODAY.com
Julia Roberts, George Clooney talk kids' reaction to dance moves
Julia Roberts and George Clooney opened up about how their young co-stars really felt about their goofy on-screen dance moves. “The young kids were shockingly embarrassed,” Clooney joked.Oct. 19, 2022.
