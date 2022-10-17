Residential electric bills could go up more than expected in southeast Wisconsin next year under a new rate proposal submitted this week by We Energies. The company is now seeking a 13% increase in the rate for its residential customers pay for electricity, according to a recent filing in its rate case before the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $14.61 per month increase is more than double the utility's initial request of $6 a month. It would increase the average residential electric bill $175 a year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO