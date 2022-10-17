Read full article on original website
We Energies' revised electric rate proposal shifts more costs to residential customers, while cutting industrial rate hike
Residential electric bills could go up more than expected in southeast Wisconsin next year under a new rate proposal submitted this week by We Energies. The company is now seeking a 13% increase in the rate for its residential customers pay for electricity, according to a recent filing in its rate case before the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $14.61 per month increase is more than double the utility's initial request of $6 a month. It would increase the average residential electric bill $175 a year.
