Haystack burns in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Kennewick man crashed on Cable Bridge, passed away from medical emergency
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Thursday afternoon collision on the Cable Bridge occurred when a man in his mid-50s suffered a medical emergency while on the road, leading to his death. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson and a follow-up press memo issued by the State Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:39 p.m. on October 20, 2022. The driver, a 52-year-old...
Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
Pasco Police Department opposes proposed pot shop near Peanuts Park
PASCO, Wash. — As Pasco City Council considers the approval of a dispensary near Peanuts Park, community members and organizations have responded with their thoughts. One board member of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority is in support of the pot shop, hoping it will bring more business to downtown Pasco. Thomas Grandbois said after speaking with owners and managers at 60 businesses downtown, only seven opposed the dispensary.
Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believes a newly-funded local crime lab could begin assisting investigators as early as late winter or early spring, depending on the time it takes to hire crime analysts and purchase high-tech equipment. “We want this thing to be as successful as possible,” Udell said. Yakima County Commissioners have unanimously signed off...
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Richland on sunday. The officials stated that the accident happened on County Highway V near Cazenovia at around 5:45a.m. The authorities confirmed that the truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The driver, Riley Astle, 20 of Canzenova...
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
Student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School, KPD looking for blue van
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE, 10-21-22 The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is trying to identify the owner/driver of the van seen in these photos. The van was associated with the incident involving a male driver grabbing a juvenile female in the area of W. 10th between Washington St. and Garfield on October, 19.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects
An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
