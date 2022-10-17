ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Strong cold front on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow falling in Utah's higher elevations

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah resorts, residents preparing for upcoming snow season

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — It may not seem like winter is approaching given this week's warm weather, but snow is already in the forecast. It's all fall colors and groups of people going rock climbing up Little Cottonwood Canyon right now, but that will soon be replaced by snow and skis.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – October 20th, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Horrorfest International Film Festival, Utah Repertory Dance Theatre, Art After Dark, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy