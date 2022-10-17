Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Ask the Insider: Cal vs Washington Q&A Preview
To get the inside scoop on Cal's next opponent, the Washington Huskies, BearTerritory.net interviews 247Sports' Dawgman.com editor Chris Fetters for the latest insights on.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Emerald Ridge wins 6th straight in blowout of Bellarmine
(Puyallup, WA) On a night where the Emerald Ridge Jaguars looked to remain in a tie in first place in the 4A SPSL standings while the Bellarmine Lions aimed to stay in the hunt for the final playoff spot, it was the Jaguars who used big plays to turn away the Lions 45-16 at Carl Sparks Stadium.
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
ACC basketball: Virginia edges North Carolina in KenPom 2022-23 rankings
Popular college basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his rating for every single team in the country. Pomeroy's website (KenPom) is utilized by coaching staffs throughout the country. Pomeroy's rating for each ACC team certainly gives an interesting look at how each team stacks up from a projection standpoint entering the 2022-23 season.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
cohaitungchi.com
The 13 Best Fall Hikes in Washington for Stunning Color
We all love summer around here, but I’m always excited when that first cool September day hits and reminds me that fall is on the way. In addition to all the pumpkin-related things that start popping up, it’s also time for better hiking weather. That’s why I made a list of the best fall hikes in Washington to share with you so you can experience one of the best seasons to hike.
Preps to Pros: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is QB1 in midseason Transfer Portal All-American list
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s impressive season.
idesignarch.com
European Style Villa On Lake Washington
Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Chronicle
Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study
As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
KING-5
Enjoy spirits — and, spirits — at this historic bar in Seattle's Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — An historic bar in Pioneer Square is known for specializing in spirits... and, spirits. Merchants Café and Saloon was established in 1890 in the heart of Pioneer Square and is a tourist destination for visitors who like ghost stories. But lead bartender Michael Harris, who was...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Seattle
Seattle is a fantastic destination. Finding a spot to start could be challenging because there are so many distinct locations. Pike Place Market is where some visitors start their visit, while others would view the Space Needle. If you are not visiting for leisure, family, or shopping, then learning about Seattle’s spooky side may interest you.
gigharbornow.org
KettleFish aims to bring good food in a casual setting to Gig Harbor location
It’s not just a clever name. The “kettle” in KettleFish, which recently opened on Pioneer Way in downtown Gig Harbor, refers to the seafood spot’s unique method of preparing its food. KettleFish employs a steam kettle cooking system, in which superheated steam is pumped into the...
