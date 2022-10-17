Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals continue to battle margins amid rising costs, flat revenues: 5 findings
More than half of hospitals and health systems are seeing margins hover above zero as expenses increase and revenue remains flat, according to an October report from Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare analytics company. Five findings:. 1. Total operating margins among the more than 1,100 hospitals analyzed are down compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Revenue cycle management a top priority investment for providers, report says
Fifty percent of providers surveyed listed revenue cycle management as a top five software investment priority over the next year, according to an Oct. 17 report from Bain & Company and KLAS Research. The report said RCM software is critical in the current environment given the direct link with cash...
beckershospitalreview.com
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA cut contract labor costs 19% in Q3
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw a 19 percent reduction in contract labor costs in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an Oct. 21 earnings call with investors. The reduction meant that the 182-hospital, for-profit health system was able to absorb much...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems brace for 'twindemic' with calm confidence
As health system leaders confront the possibility of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" this year, they aren't focused on new strategies to handle a potential influx of patients. Instead, they're doubling down on what they know from their experience with the last four COVID-19 surges. Public health experts have feared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 revenue cycle leaders share their biggest 2022 accomplishments
From Epic revenue cycle implementations to enhanced recruitment and retention efforts, here is what three revenue cycle leaders told Becker's about their biggest completed projects and initiatives this year:. Tracy Berry. Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): Completing our Epic revenue cycle implementations. We just...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sinai Medical Group taps Conifer for RCM partnership
Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group has selected Conifer Health Solutions for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding, according to an Oct. 20 Conifer news release. Sinai Medical Group — part of Sinai Chicago — previously had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle, but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital price transparency can help curb inflation: Viewpoint
HHS can reduce inflation in the healthcare industry by strictly enforcing hospital price transparency requirements, Cynthia Fisher, founder of advocacy group Patients Right Advocate, wrote in an opinion for The Hill published Oct. 21. Ms. Fisher wrote that HHS can follow President Joe Biden's directive to combat rising drug costs...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executives' stress rising despite more flexibility: survey
Executives' experience scores have sharply declined over the past year — though they are still more satisfied than senior executives and middle managers, according to the October edition of Future Forum Pulse, a quarterly workforce survey. In August, Future Forum — a consortium formed by companies Slack and MillerKnoll,...
beckershospitalreview.com
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
beckershospitalreview.com
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
beckershospitalreview.com
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Validic partner on remote patient monitoring
Validic, a digital health company, is partnering with Oracle Cerner to bring Validic’s remote patient monitoring technology to Oracle Cerner clients. Validic's technology can directly integrate into Oracle Cerner’s EHR system, and the company aims to provide remote monitoring technology that improves patient care without placing an extra burden on staff, according to an Oct. 21 Validic news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report
Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
Drugmakers look to curb Inflation Reduction Act
Pharmaceutical companies are strategizing how to muzzle Medicare's future power to negotiate drug prices, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 20. One of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act — a $739 billion package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 — will allow Medicare, the nation's largest buyer of prescription drugs, to haggle over how much it pays for some medications starting in 2026.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 Amazon healthcare job openings
Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Health Machine Learning Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will leverage your expertise in healthcare artificial intelligence and machine learning to define implementation architectures, build prototypes and develop a deep expertise in AWS technologies, and be a subject matter expert on security as it relates to healthcare AI.
beckershospitalreview.com
67% of employers will make mental health top priority, survey says
Over the next three years, 67 percent of U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional well-being programs and solutions one of their top three priorities. Additionally, the number of employers that intend to offer designated mental health days could triple from the current rate of 9 percent to 30 percent in the next two years, according to an Oct. 20 report from global advisory firm WTW.
Comments / 0