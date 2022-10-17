Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
247Sports
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
James Brown, Family Enjoy 'Basketball Heaven' at UNC
North Carolina's top post recruiting target and his family go in-depth on their official visit to Chapel Hill.
Safety Rahim Stewart sets official visit to Jackson State
Jackson State already landed a pair of highly rated three-star prospects in the 2023 class, and another will be on campus this weekend. Philadelphia Imhotep safety Rahmir Stewart is making an official visit to Jackson State this weekend for the game against Campbell, according to Imhotep associate head coach Cyril Woodland.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors
This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
Ohio State making big push for 5-star Keon Keeley | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins discuss Ohio State making a big push for 5-star Edge Rusher Keon Keeley.
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After visit, highly regarded guard "can see myself there"
Late last week, the Terps welcomed 2024 Mt. Zion Prep guard Malachi Palmer to campus for an unofficial visit. Palmer, who ranks as the No. 55 prospect in the 247Sport 2024.
247Sports
