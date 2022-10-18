Daily Log: 10/18
Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Kelli and Eric Mills, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 13.
Bianca and Keith Nelson, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 14.
Consuela and Andrew Jackson, Toledo, boy, Oct. 15.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Shannice Sanders, Toledo, boy, Oct. 11.
Ashley and Frank Owens, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 15.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Gharra Kozam and Mohmed Uadonce, Sylvania, twin girls, Oct. 16.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Jasmine Campbell, Toledo, boy, Oct, 11.
Jordyn and Richard Morrison, Oregon, boy, Oct. 12.
Shannon and Mark Bancroft, Walbridge, girl, Oct. 13.
McKenzie Martinez and Richard Roe, Rossford, girl, Oct. 14.
Andrea and Gary DeLeon, Toledo, girl, Oct. 14.
Crimes reports
Homicide
Travis Glenn, killed in the 3400 block of Upton.
Felonious assault
Mark Wysinger, shot outside bar in the 1700 block of Arlington.
Comments / 0