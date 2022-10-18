ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 10/18

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Kelli and Eric Mills, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 13.

Bianca and Keith Nelson, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 14.

Consuela and Andrew Jackson, Toledo, boy, Oct. 15.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Shannice Sanders, Toledo, boy, Oct. 11.

Ashley and Frank Owens, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 15.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Gharra Kozam and Mohmed Uadonce, Sylvania, twin girls, Oct. 16.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jasmine Campbell, Toledo, boy, Oct, 11.

Jordyn and Richard Morrison, Oregon, boy, Oct. 12.

Shannon and Mark Bancroft, Walbridge, girl, Oct. 13.

McKenzie Martinez and Richard Roe, Rossford, girl, Oct. 14.

Andrea and Gary DeLeon, Toledo, girl, Oct. 14.

Crimes reports

Homicide

Travis Glenn, killed in the 3400 block of Upton.

Felonious assault

Mark Wysinger, shot outside bar in the 1700 block of Arlington.

