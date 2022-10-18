Daily Log: 10/18

On August 8, Washington Local School District hosted two ribbon-cutting ceremonies to introduce the public to the newly-constructed Shoreland Elementary and Silver Creek Elementary Schools. Present at the ceremony were school faculty, future students, school district board members as well as Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and State Representative Lisa Sobecki. These elementary schools are the first buildings to be replaced by the school district in 60 years. Compared to older buildings in the district, the new buildings feature improved safety, greater energy efficiency, better technology and updated furnishings. Learn more at wls4kids.org. —SK.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO