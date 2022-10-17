ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More and more people are being called for not showing up for jury duty in Allen County. Contempt of court hearings have continued in Allen County Common Pleas Court with more residents explaining to judges the reasons that they did not show up for their jury summons. A common explanation that has appeared in court has been a lack of updated registration when it comes to a person's address. The court takes the addresses that have been submitted to the Allen County Board of Elections when sending out a summons, but sometimes the latest information on an individual's registration remains outdated.

