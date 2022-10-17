ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KTVB

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB

Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video

Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
KTVB

Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights' Album: Every Bombshell Lyric Decoded

Midnights is finally here! On Friday, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 10th studio album, and, as usual, gave fans a lot to break down in the lyrics of the 13 tracks. The album's release came after a weeks-long promotional period, in which Swift revealed the track's titles, spilled the...
Parade

Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey Are Calling Attention to Fall's It Shoe: Doc Martens

If you’ve followed footwear fashion this fall, you know there are currently a few “it shoes.” Boston Birkenstocks are sold out, and leather clogs are back. But if you’ve had your eyes on the ground, you’ve seen quite a few commandos. And that’s because there’s one more it shoe commanding attention: Doc Martens.
KTVB

Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
KTVB

'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'

Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
KTVB

Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About Claim That She's a Mean Girl

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight on the public’s perception of her. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the model took a work trip to Las Vegas, which tested her anxiety. The supermodel played it cool as she used the opportunity to face her fear. However, Kendall wasn’t going to stand for the "out of hand" misconceptions about her family.
KTVB

Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
KTVB

Trevor Noah Is Returning to Netflix for Third Comedy Special, 'I Wish You Would'

Trevor Noah is bringing his fans another original comedy special! On Thursday, the comedian announced that he'll be premiering his third comedy special on Netflix next month. Noah has previously released two comedy specials on the streamer, Son of Patricia and Afraid of the Dark. Much like those releases, I Wish You Would gives viewers an intimately hilarious look into the comedian's mind. According to a press release, the special will feature Noah sharing revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry.
KTVB

Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
KTVB

Ed Sheeran Reacts to Losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish After He Already Started Writing It

Ed Sheeran admits that it didn't feel great to lose out to Billie Eilish when it came to writing and performing the theme song for the 2021 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Sheeran says that when Danny Boyle was in line to direct the film, he was approached to pen the movie's title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga ultimately came on to direct No Time To Die, Eilish ended up with the gig.
KTVB

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Comments

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Meghan Markle's comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. In a recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her exit from the show, where she served as one of the women holding the briefcases. "I...

