Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Maybe This Crypto Could Become the First $1 Meme Coin
Tamadoge is a new play-to-earn meme coin that has become one of the most hyped coins of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape. Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were already accepted.
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of October 16
This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where they may go from here. The entire cryptocurrency market had a very volatile day last Thursday following the Consumer Price Index...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NEWSBTC
Invest in The Hideaways Over Avalanche (AVAX) And Solana (SOL)
Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) are among the crypto coins that hit the hardest in the bear market. Will Avalanche (AVAX) be a good investment? What will happen to the Solana price?. Elsewhere, The Hideaways (HDWY) is looking like a top 10 2023 crypto investment as it offers the HDWY...
nftplazas.com
Kraken Exec Says NFTs Will be Disruptive Like Cryptocurrency
Both online and offline, there is endless discussion about NFTs and what they mean for the world. Some consider them revolutionary and others do not. But according to Jonathon Miller, the managing director of Kraken Australia, NFTs are on track to be as disruptive as cryptocurrency. In an interview with...
bitpinas.com
Over 12,000 Crypto Projects Cease Trading This Year – Nomics Report
Crypto asset market tracker Nomics revealed recently that more than 12,100 cryptocurrency projects/tokens have effectively stopped trading this year. The number of projects that ceased increased by over 200% from the 3,700 last year. According to the report, the coins are neither technically dead nor alive but have attracted no...
cryptoslate.com
Top 10 metaverse tokens tank as interest wanes
Investors appear to be losing interest in Metaverse-related tokens as only one among the top 10 crypto assets in the niche has recorded a positive performance in the last 30 days. According to CryptoSlate data, Bored Apes affiliated ApeCoin (APE) has shed 26.42% in the last 30 days. Over the...
invezz.com
ETH price prediction after announcement of the Shanghai upgrade testnet
The Shanghai upgrade testnet has been launched. Staked Ether (sETH) withdrawal and lower gas fees will be a part of the next critical improvements. Ethereum’s trading volume increased by 4% in the last 24 hours. After the success of the implemented Merge event, Ethereum (ETH/USD) core developers are beginning...
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Details New Altcoin Selections, With Ethereum Allocation Surpassing Bitcoin
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Free Crypto Exchanges?
If you're a crypto trader, you'll likely know how frustrating transaction fees can be. Conducting sales, purchases, swaps, and many other functions on a crypto exchange often comes with a fee, with different platforms charging different rates. But there are now crypto exchanges that claim to charge zero trading fees. So, how is this possible? Can you really trust a free crypto exchange, or should you steer clear?
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics
Accumulation of Bitcoin has been occurring on major exchanges according to recent findings from analytics firm CryptoQuant. Crypto markets may be in the depths of a lengthening bear market, but that provides the perfect environment to accumulate Bitcoin for those with conviction that there will be a recovery. This is...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) May Fade into Obscurity Like EOS, Top Trader Claims
In a recent tweet, pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader DonAlt opined that Cardano (ADA) will likely see the same fate as such has-beens as EOS, Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). EOS and Litecoin are among the altcoins that once enjoyed significant popularity but failed to gain any traction during the previous...
Comments / 0