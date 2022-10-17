Read full article on original website
thriftyminnesota.com
GLOW Holiday Festival at CHS Field
GLOW Holiday Festival has a NEW location this year – CHS Field in St. Paul. Read on to find out how to get GLOW Holiday Festival Discount Tickets!. Our oh-so-lovely weather here in Minnesota typically means we spend a lot of time inside during the fall and winter. But sometimes you just need to bundle up and get outside to see some amazing sights!
thriftyminnesota.com
Minnesota Monthly Magazine – $12 for a 2-Year Subscription
Save a bunch with a discount Minnesota Monthly Magazine Subscription!. Love Mnnesota? Read all about it with a subscription to Minnesota Monthly magazine! Right now through Groupon you’ll pay just $12 for a 2-year subscription (reg. $21.98). After you purchase your Groupon, you’ll need to visit the website listed on your voucher to complete redemption.
thriftyminnesota.com
Minnesota Orchestra Free Tickets for Kids
Get Minnesota Orchestra free tickets for kids ages 0 – 18! Tickets are available for select concerts during the season with purchase of an adult ticket. If you visited Orchestra Hall on a class field trip like so many of us Minnesotans did as children, you may remember how impactful the trip was. The sights and sounds of the building and the quality of professional music are just incredible!
