Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
globalspec.com
Energy Earthshot to cool industrial heating emissions
A new Energy Earthshots initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is designed to cut the energy intensity, cost and carbon emissions associated with industrial heating. The Industrial Heat Shot program will help decarbonize the energy sector and reach the national policy target of a net-zero emissions economy...
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Wants to Equal Fossil Fuel Output
Due to be built in Nottinghamshire, England, the first nuclear fusion plant in the world hopes to be commercially operational by 2040.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
streetwisereports.com
Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient
An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
daystech.org
Energy Watch on Solar Powered Electricity: ‘Lack of Affordable Battery Tech’
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Energy Watch government director Mamit Setiawan on Monday defined that the present problem dealing with Indonesia’s improvement of solar-powered power is that it’s nonetheless intermittent on-grid. Mamit argues that power storage remains to be wanted to show photo voltaic power into an off-grid solar energy plant (PLTS), which remains to be thought of an expensive possibility.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing
On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris administration's Department of Energy (DOE) announced that twenty battery businesses will get a total of $2.8 billion to construct and develop commercial-scale facilities in twelve states.
rigzone.com
Hydrogen From Natural Gas Key For U.S. Emissions Reduction
An American Petroleum Institute study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. — An American Petroleum Institute (API) study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. The API said that hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and...
The Verge
Biden administration approves $2.8 billion for EV battery and mineral production in the US
The US Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to shore up domestic battery manufacturing and mineral production, the White House announced Wednesday. The Biden administration is also launching a new government-wide initiative to strengthen supply chains to support electric vehicle manufacturing. It...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
BMW tests hydrogen burner at German plant, expands battery assembly lines
LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 20 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is testing a burner able to operate on both hydrogen and gas in its paint shop in Leipzig, the carmaker said on Thursday, as it also announced an 800-million-euro ($782 million) investment in new battery assembly lines at the plant.
PV Tech
Microvast Energy Division to launch new energy storage system (ESS) with 4.3MWh energy density per container
The Energy Division of Microvast Holdings has announced plans to launch its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). The system, designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support, will include the following features:. • Ready to...
Comments / 0