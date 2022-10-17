ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
MICHIGAN STATE
globalspec.com

Energy Earthshot to cool industrial heating emissions

A new Energy Earthshots initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is designed to cut the energy intensity, cost and carbon emissions associated with industrial heating. The Industrial Heat Shot program will help decarbonize the energy sector and reach the national policy target of a net-zero emissions economy...
The Independent

A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
streetwisereports.com

Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient

An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
daystech.org

Energy Watch on Solar Powered Electricity: ‘Lack of Affordable Battery Tech’

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Energy Watch government director Mamit Setiawan on Monday defined that the present problem dealing with Indonesia’s improvement of solar-powered power is that it’s nonetheless intermittent on-grid. Mamit argues that power storage remains to be wanted to show photo voltaic power into an off-grid solar energy plant (PLTS), which remains to be thought of an expensive possibility.
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
rigzone.com

Hydrogen From Natural Gas Key For U.S. Emissions Reduction

An American Petroleum Institute study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. — An American Petroleum Institute (API) study found that hydrogen produced from natural gas could significantly decrease U.S. emissions. The API said that hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and...
The Daily Telegram

Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?

Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...

