FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn Voted Ironman of the Kent State Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Kent State. Finn completed 16-of-22 passes for 263 yards and a career-high six TDs to four different receivers in Toledo's 52-31 win over Kent State on Saturday. Finn's heroics helped Toledo rally from a 21-0 deficit. Finn tied the school record for touchdown passes which is shared by Bruce Gradkowski and Logan Woodside. His six passing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS quarterback this season.
utrockets.com
Toledo Welcomes Northern Illinois to Savage Arena this Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) hosts Northern Illinois (13-6, 6-3 MAC) this weekend for two critical Mid-American Conference matches. Friday's contest is set to start at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday's match will begin at 4:00 p.m., with both matches being streamed live on ESPN3.
utrockets.com
Toledo Records Six Wins on Opening Day of ITA Midwest Regionals
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Toledo men's tennis team posted six victories in qualifying matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championships on Thursday at the University of Illinois. The Rockets combined for a 6-2 record, including undefeated records by junior Adam Kovac, senior Luis Kleinschnitz and senior Krzysztof Wetoszka.
utrockets.com
Rockets Defeated by Bobcats, 4-1
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Madison Medalle scored the tying goal for the Toledo women's soccer team in the second half, but three second-half goals by Ohio proved too much to overcome in a 4-1 setback to the Bobcats at Paul Hotmer Field. Ohio led 1-0 until senior Morgan Otteson...
utrockets.com
Toledo and Ball State Meet in MAC West Showdown Wednesday Night
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-6, 6-2 MAC) hosts Ball State (14-6, 6-2 MAC) on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the MAC West Division. Wednesday's match will start at 6:00 p.m. in Savage Arena and be streamed live on ESPN+.
utrockets.com
Toledo Rockets Up to No.16 in National Rankings
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country made the largest jump in the national rankings this week after its performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last weekend. The Rocketswent from receiving votes to the No. 16 spot, the second-highest ranking in program history, in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll that was announced on Tuesday.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Ball State in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) dropped its MAC West battle with Ball State (15-6, 7-2 MAC) on Wednesday, falling to the Cardinals in four sets. The Rockets and Cardinals entered the night locked in a tie atop the MAC West Division. Toledo trailed...
utrockets.com
Toledo Finishes Fourth at Chippewa Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Senior Amelia Lee and junior Cheryl Hong each tied for 10th place to lead the Toledo women's golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Chippewa Invitational on Tuesday. The tournament was played in blustery, rainy and chilly conditions at the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club. Lee...
