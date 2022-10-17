TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Kent State. Finn completed 16-of-22 passes for 263 yards and a career-high six TDs to four different receivers in Toledo's 52-31 win over Kent State on Saturday. Finn's heroics helped Toledo rally from a 21-0 deficit. Finn tied the school record for touchdown passes which is shared by Bruce Gradkowski and Logan Woodside. His six passing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS quarterback this season.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO