Toledo, OH

Toledo Welcomes Northern Illinois to Savage Arena this Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) hosts Northern Illinois (13-6, 6-3 MAC) this weekend for two critical Mid-American Conference matches. Friday's contest is set to start at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday's match will begin at 4:00 p.m., with both matches being streamed live on ESPN3.
Dequan Finn Voted Ironman of the Kent State Game

TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Kent State. Finn completed 16-of-22 passes for 263 yards and a career-high six TDs to four different receivers in Toledo's 52-31 win over Kent State on Saturday. Finn's heroics helped Toledo rally from a 21-0 deficit. Finn tied the school record for touchdown passes which is shared by Bruce Gradkowski and Logan Woodside. His six passing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS quarterback this season.
Toledo Records Six Wins on Opening Day of ITA Midwest Regionals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Toledo men's tennis team posted six victories in qualifying matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championships on Thursday at the University of Illinois. The Rockets combined for a 6-2 record, including undefeated records by junior Adam Kovac, senior Luis Kleinschnitz and senior Krzysztof Wetoszka.
Rockets Defeated by Bobcats, 4-1

TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Madison Medalle scored the tying goal for the Toledo women's soccer team in the second half, but three second-half goals by Ohio proved too much to overcome in a 4-1 setback to the Bobcats at Paul Hotmer Field. Ohio led 1-0 until senior Morgan Otteson...
Toledo and Ball State Meet in MAC West Showdown Wednesday Night

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-6, 6-2 MAC) hosts Ball State (14-6, 6-2 MAC) on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the MAC West Division. Wednesday's match will start at 6:00 p.m. in Savage Arena and be streamed live on ESPN+.
Toledo Falls to Ball State in Four Sets

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) dropped its MAC West battle with Ball State (15-6, 7-2 MAC) on Wednesday, falling to the Cardinals in four sets. The Rockets and Cardinals entered the night locked in a tie atop the MAC West Division. Toledo trailed...
Four Rockets to Play at ITA Midwest Regional Championships

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women tennis team will send juniors Cassie Alcala and Shalini Tallamraju as well as seniors Sloane Teske and Mariona Perez to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championships starting on Oct. 20 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tallamraju, Teske and Perez will...
Toledo Heads to ITA Midwest Regional Championships

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will be back in action this weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Midwest Regional Championships in Champaign, Ill. on Oct. 20-24. "Development, in all forms, is the fabric of our program," head coachAl Wermer said. "I'd love to have lots of guys playing deep in the tournament, and I wouldn't be shocked. But we need to stay on the process of improving, and this provides a great platform for that."
Toledo Rockets Up to No.16 in National Rankings

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country made the largest jump in the national rankings this week after its performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last weekend. The Rocketswent from receiving votes to the No. 16 spot, the second-highest ranking in program history, in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll that was announced on Tuesday.
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
180th Fighter Wing Near Swanton Holds Changing Of Command Ceremony

AWARD… Brigadier General McCue presents Colonel Michael J. DiDio with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 180th Fighter Wing, located by the Toledo Express Airport just East of Swanton, held a change of command...
Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
Motorist cited for reportedly hitting pedestrian in crosswalk

A motorist was cited Tuesday after reportedly hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. Brendon Rush, 21, of Bowling Green, was cited for not yielding the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Rush was waiting to turn eastbound onto East Wooster...
Top Thrill Dragster: The Race is Over

The Top Thrill Dragster debuted at Sandusky Ohio’s Cedar Point on May 4th, 2003, as the tallest roller coaster in the world until the opening of Kingda Ka in 2005, and became one of the most anticipated, popular rides at the park. The Dragster had its downfalls, however, experiencing...
SANDUSKY, OH

