TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will be back in action this weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Midwest Regional Championships in Champaign, Ill. on Oct. 20-24. "Development, in all forms, is the fabric of our program," head coachAl Wermer said. "I'd love to have lots of guys playing deep in the tournament, and I wouldn't be shocked. But we need to stay on the process of improving, and this provides a great platform for that."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO