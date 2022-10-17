ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Antonio Colon
2d ago

Dividing the vote by voting in libertarians only fits the cause of Socialist Democrats. We shouldn't fall for that ploy. Vote Republican to get rid of Socialism in our state. George Soros spent alot of mony to put Polis in office. Proof of Polis' socialist tendency is the fact he has increased the size of government by almost 25٪. Part of his dishonesty can be seen when he took credit for sending excess tax collected back to the people. He had nothing to do with TABOR. Now all of a sudden this socialist says he want to lower taxes. If you're listening, you'll find he says, that can't be done without lowering teacher salaries, police funding , etc. A lie is a lie! Vote out Socialist. Vote Republican. It's a easy as that!

Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO) -- 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner is warning Pueblo County voters about a commonly made ballot mistake. The DA told KRDO he wants to make sure every vote counts in the upcoming election. According to Chostner, his office sent out 400 election letters warning voters Monday who made mistakes in the June 2022 Primary The post Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections appeared first on KRDO.
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
Jena Griswold appoints a supervisor to oversee Pueblo County’s November elections, citing multiple mistakes made by clerk and recorder Bo Ortiz

Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed a supervisor in Pueblo County to oversee the upcoming election. Her office cites mistakes made by the clerk, Democrat Bo Ortiz, that led to voter confusion. Teak Simonton, the Eagle County treasurer and former Democratic Eagle County clerk will oversee...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
