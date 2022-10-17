Read full article on original website
Antonio Colon
2d ago
Dividing the vote by voting in libertarians only fits the cause of Socialist Democrats. We shouldn't fall for that ploy. Vote Republican to get rid of Socialism in our state. George Soros spent alot of mony to put Polis in office. Proof of Polis' socialist tendency is the fact he has increased the size of government by almost 25٪. Part of his dishonesty can be seen when he took credit for sending excess tax collected back to the people. He had nothing to do with TABOR. Now all of a sudden this socialist says he want to lower taxes. If you're listening, you'll find he says, that can't be done without lowering teacher salaries, police funding , etc. A lie is a lie! Vote out Socialist. Vote Republican. It's a easy as that!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
The Story of Emma Crawford and the Manitou Springs Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
cpr.org
Secretary of State appoints election supervisor in Elbert County, where Republican clerk copied voting machine hard drives
Updated 2:55pm, October 20, 2022 -- This story has been updated to include a response from the Elbert County Clerk. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed a supervisor to help oversee elections in Elbert County, the second such order she’s issued this week. On Monday, she appointed...
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: Voters must pay heed to state school board races sneaking extremism into the classroom — elect McClellan, Plomer
Despite this year’s boisterous and contentious election, voters need to pay close attention to state school board races, where a potential disaster looms under the public’s overloaded radar. Few give much thought to the Colorado Board of Education, and even fewer understand the board’s role in education.
coloradopolitics.com
Griswold appoints election supervisor for Elbert County after clerk copied election hard drives
Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year. In January, Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder admitted that he made copies of two hard drives of the county's Dominion Voting...
Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO) -- 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner is warning Pueblo County voters about a commonly made ballot mistake. The DA told KRDO he wants to make sure every vote counts in the upcoming election. According to Chostner, his office sent out 400 election letters warning voters Monday who made mistakes in the June 2022 Primary The post Pueblo District Attorney warns voters of common ballot mistakes ahead of November elections appeared first on KRDO.
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso County residents encouraged to return erroneous ballots through Postal Service
As ballots for the Nov. 8 general election hit mailboxes this week, El Paso County residents who receive a ballot intended for someone who is deceased or who no longer lives at their address should return it through the mail, clerk and recorder's officials say. Residents who receive such ballots...
KRDO
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
The race for the State continues in Colorado Springs
With just 22 days until the November 8th General Election, Governor candidates continue to make their case across Colorado.
cpr.org
Jena Griswold appoints a supervisor to oversee Pueblo County’s November elections, citing multiple mistakes made by clerk and recorder Bo Ortiz
Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed a supervisor in Pueblo County to oversee the upcoming election. Her office cites mistakes made by the clerk, Democrat Bo Ortiz, that led to voter confusion. Teak Simonton, the Eagle County treasurer and former Democratic Eagle County clerk will oversee...
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideology
(Castle Rock, CO) Conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson is responsible for comments in the Douglas County TABOR book sent to voters earlier this month that accused the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum.
KKTV
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'. $60 million in new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC. A small fire was quickly contained at a Walmart in Colorado Springs 10/20/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire in Boulder County. Fire has since...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs mayor calls for investigation into officers who allegedly made ‘wholly unacceptable’ comments during protests in 2020 and 2021
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into comments allegedly made by police officers during protests and marches in 2020 and 2021. The incidents were captured on body cameras worn by police. The first video is alleged to have been recorded prior to a Black Lives Matter...
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposed water rule that could limit annexations sparks fierce opposition
The titanic issues of limited water supply and the housing shortage clashed at the Colorado Springs Utilities board meeting Wednesday, along with major players in the housing industry. At the center of the debate is a proposed city ordinance that would require Utilities to have 130% of the water required...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Mayor calls for investigation after release of police video during 2021 protests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the release of police body-worn camera (BWC) filmed during protests. In the footage, taken during a protest at the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration, officers can be heard making, what the...
Comments / 5