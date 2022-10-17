Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student at Princeton University, has been found dead on campus after she went missing Oct. 14, a local prosecutor's office said. Ewunetie, who was expected to graduate in 2024, was found behind tennis courts at the school by a facilities employee at about 1 p.m. Thursday. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature," New Jersey's Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO