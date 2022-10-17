ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtoc.com

Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina firefighter dies after fitness training session

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Fire-Rescue officials are mourning the loss of a firefighter who died on Monday. The firefighter, whose name has not been released, had just returned home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, according to Summerville Fire-Rescue. He died after being taken to Summerville Medical Center. No additional information was […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC

