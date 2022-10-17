Read full article on original website
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
Police: Body recovered from pond in James Island, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area for a […]
South Carolina firefighter dies after fitness training session
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Fire-Rescue officials are mourning the loss of a firefighter who died on Monday. The firefighter, whose name has not been released, had just returned home from a physical fitness training session with recruits, according to Summerville Fire-Rescue. He died after being taken to Summerville Medical Center. No additional information was […]
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago. On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
