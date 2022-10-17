Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
makeuseof.com
The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases
Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
daystech.org
How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 14 can take some completely superb macro photographs. You can get in tremendous shut and seize unbelievable element within the topic, particulars that the attention simply does not discover. The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max makes use of...
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
The Google Pixel 5a 5G was, and nonetheless is, a extremely good telephone. It was inexpensive, and but supplied an amazing digicam, actually good efficiency, and so forth. Some of you’re in all probability considering of upgrading this 12 months, and when you’re not going to the plain selection, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 is a good various. Truth be stated, it’s costlier than the Pixel 6a, however it has lots to supply, plus it’s nowhere close to the loopy worth tags of different flagships. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G.
daystech.org
Why The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Is The Perfect Mid-Range Phone
Samsung’s latest Galaxy telephone, the A53 5G, is ready to hit cabinets this month. The telephone has some fairly spectacular specs for a mid-range system, however how does it maintain up in actual life? Read on for our evaluate of the Galaxy A53 5G by way of digicam and design.
Phone Arena
Official Apple video reveals the redesigned iPad and the new iPad Pro tablets
There was no hoopla, no streamed event, and no Tim Cook as Apple officially introduced the newly redesigned tenth-generation iPad and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Apple did release a video introducing the new slates similar in style and substance to the content that we would normally see during one of Apple's well-hyped new product announcements.
daystech.org
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. The new tenth era iPad now requires both wi-fi headphones, or using a USB-C adapter because it turns into the newest machine to lose the well-known 3.5mm headphone connector. Completing the method it...
daystech.org
Apple’s Daily Cash Savings & Key Sharing are in iOS 16.1
AppleInsider might earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. The most up-to-date developer launch of iOS 16.1 consists of particulars for a number of delayed options it incorporates, starting from the Daily Cash saving and Wallet key sharing to Apple Fitness+ enhancements. “Savings account...
daystech.org
Apple will finally release iPadOS 16 on October 24 (presumably iOS 16.1 too)
Looks just like the rumors have been proper all alongside – Apple simply confirmed in the present day that it is releasing what it is calling iPadOS 16 on Monday, October 24. That’s precisely the date which was rumored final week. Apple launched iOS 16 final month however,...
notebookcheck.net
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
daystech.org
Apple Analyst Predicts A Foldable iPad Is Coming But Brace Yourself For Sticker Shock
Apple is brewing up a considerably completely different iPad, in keeping with analyst agency CCS Insight. After years of manufacturing rigid rounded rectangular slabs, it’s claimed Apple will debut the primary folding iPad in 2024. We have seen a number of different tech titans conjure-up folding units already, however some reckon it takes Cupertino’s Midas contact to make issues compellingly mainstream, so we sit up for its first tackle the foldable type issue.
iPhone 14 Pro battery life leaves Android flagships in the dust
IPhone owners over the years have made it clear that, on the whole, they’d much rather have a slightly thicker device if it results in longer battery life. And Apple, to its credit, has delivered in this respect. iPhone battery life these days is typically best in class, and with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple has taken things to the next level. To this point, PhoneArena recently decided to pit the iPhone 14 Pro models against the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in an old-fashioned battery-life test.
Fifth One UI 5 (Android 13) beta emerges, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 now eligible for the beta
Looks like Samsung is moving per schedule with One UI 5 beta programs across regions.
daystech.org
Apple’s iPad hashflag was full of Jazz, but not in the right way
Apple’s model new Tenth-gen iPad, iPad Pro (2022), and Apple TV 4K (2022) had been all introduced by way of a press launch, however CEO Tim Cook acquired the social gathering began early, posting to Twitter and utilizing the hashflag #TakeNote. The drawback is that hashflag was already getting used.
Pixel Perfection: Google’s Pixel 7 Pro Packs Smarter Camera and Long-Awaited Face Unlock Feature
Google’s Pixel line has made many advancements over the years, the most notable being last year’s Pixel 6 Pro which boasted a sleek design, advanced camera capabilities, and Google’s flagship Tensor chip. This year, the tech giant released the newest in the line, the Pixel 7 Pro, and refined every feature on the Pixel 6 Pro to make this smartphone even better. I spent one week with the Pixel 7 Pro, testing out the latest camera features (including the 30x zoom), performance on the latest Tensor G2 chip as well as upgrades to the phone’s ‘Direct my Call’ feature. Buy...
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to have improved battery life and a beefier chipset
Samsung's next flagship phone could see improvements in battery life and speed, according to a new leak.
daystech.org
250 mn devices now run Android Go: Google
San Francisco, Oct 20 (SocialNews.XYZ) Google has introduced that over 250 million month-to-month energetic gadgets are powered by Android Go, after the corporate declared the discharge of Android 13 (Go version). The tech large centered on three main qualities in Android 13– reliability, usability and customisation. Android 13 provides...
