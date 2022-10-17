Awards season is upon us, but we’re not talking about staged awards shows in a Los Angeles theater. These awards stacked up recently for Pechanga Resort Casino, one of the largest resort/casinos in the United States. Pechanga was recently awarded top honors by three national and regional publications’ readers. The awards include Best So Cal Casino in two large regional newspapers/websites, Best Casino Hotel in California in a national website, and Best Golf Course, Best Brunch and Best Breakfast in one regional media outlet. Pechanga’s staff and management know these awards hold extra weight since readers cast their votes for their favorites.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO