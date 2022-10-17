Read full article on original website
Yucca Valley Halloween Fair on Saturday 10/29
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum and Town of Yucca Valley Recreation Department would like to invite community members to a family friendly Halloween-themed fair on Saturday, October 29 from 2-6pm at the Yucca Valley Community Center Ball Fields. There will be carnival rides, mega-slides, obstacle courses, trick-or-treating, and lots of photo opportunities!
Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the Coachella Valley
Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that celebrates and honors the lives of loved ones who have died. The holiday is celebrated from November 1 to November 2 every year. Here is where you can celebrate the holiday in the Coachella Valley: Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebrations When: October 23, 2022, from The post Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Magic of Lights Illuminates the Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Magic of Lights Illuminates the Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club This Holiday Season. Empire Polo Club Will Host the Coachella Valley Debut Of this Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular November 18, 2022 Through January 1, 2023. This event is priced per carload and tickets are on sale now for as low as $15 during the limited time early access.
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
Pechanga Resort Casino Voted Best So Cal Casino and Best California Casino Hotel
Awards season is upon us, but we’re not talking about staged awards shows in a Los Angeles theater. These awards stacked up recently for Pechanga Resort Casino, one of the largest resort/casinos in the United States. Pechanga was recently awarded top honors by three national and regional publications’ readers. The awards include Best So Cal Casino in two large regional newspapers/websites, Best Casino Hotel in California in a national website, and Best Golf Course, Best Brunch and Best Breakfast in one regional media outlet. Pechanga’s staff and management know these awards hold extra weight since readers cast their votes for their favorites.
Pride of Architectural Preservation
Historic Preservation and Sustainability are Natural Partners. Preservation and reuse of historic buildings reduces resource and material consumption, puts less waste in landfills, and consumes less energy than demolishing buildings and constructing new ones. Over the past decade, advances in high performance or “green” buildings have been numerous, but primarily have focused on new construction. As a result, the preservation and adaptability of historic and older buildings has not always been at the forefront of the ‘green’ movement agenda.
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
Beaumont votes against Summit Station warehouses
Is there a Plan B if this project was not approved, Councilman David Fenn asked representatives of Stockholm, Sweden-based EQ Exeter, during the Oct. 18 Beaumont city council meeting. Exeter pitched in vain its Summit Station project to convert what is a residentially zoned area into a commercial and industrial...
Palm Springs flows with glamour: Beloved by stars of stage and screen - and golfers - get set to be dazzled by this Californian honeypot in the desert
Marilyn Monroe’s legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
JRK Property Holdings buys Palm Springs hotel
JRK Property Holdings has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA, from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350-million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
Bird Flu Arrives In Riverside County
Photo of a rooster from Riverside County Animal Services Dept website, www.rcdas.org. Riverside County is reporting two cases of avian influenza….bird flu. Two geese were tested at a lab and tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza that has been impacting wild and domestic birds throughout the country.
This candy-colored Palm Springs hotel has us ready for vacay
This social-media celebrity is hands-down one of Palm Springs' most recognizable accommodations.
Meet the candidates in the race for Coachella mayor
In Coachella, mayoral campaign signs are on nearly every corner and with election day looming closer - Steven Hernandez and Denise Delgado are hoping to generate enough excitement that will carry them to victory. “The dream continues, the plan continues, our goal is to make sure that the city of Coachella is that it’s one The post Meet the candidates in the race for Coachella mayor appeared first on KESQ.
The Iconic ‘Invisible House’ is for Rent in Joshua Tree
Completely wrapped in a glass exterior, the Invisible House in Joshua Tree, Calif. reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert landscape so that it almost disappears into the horizon. This California landmark property is now for rent for $150,000 per month with Engel & Volkers Santa Monica. Designed in 2019 by American...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
