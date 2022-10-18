Read full article on original website
Report finds more women leaders are leaving their jobs. Here's why.
Nearly 11% of women leaders (those in senior management and above) left their company in 2021 compared with 9% of men leaders, according to a report.
CNBC
'It's a disastrous situation': Women leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate ever
For women in management, there's never been a better time to quit. Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever, and the gap between women and men in senior roles quitting their jobs is the largest it's ever been, according to new data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which started tracking these numbers in 2015.
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds
A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
Quiet quitting? 8 in 10 workers say they’re putting as much or more effort into jobs than six months ago
A new survey from The Conference Board highlights workers’ attitudes toward workplace engagement and employment overall. Around one-third of respondents reported being less engaged with their position than they were six months ago. Regardless of this attitude, the majority of respondents are working just as hard as in the...
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
Execs are starting to act like their Gen Z employees by ‘quick quitting’
In college, a career adviser told me that no matter how bad a job is, I really shouldn’t leave too soon. “In the business world, you can leave a job after less than one year—once,” he said firmly. “So pick your ‘once’ wisely.”
Business Insider
I work 13-hour days as a parent, but somehow I'm still considered 'gently employed'
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My family budget has a line...
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 233 millionaires—here are the 6 habits that made them ultra wealthy
Striking it rich is not a fluke. It takes hard work, fearlessness and a growth mindset. I spent five years studying the habits of 233 millionaires — 177 of them were self-made — to find out how they make use of their time. Based on my research, I identified six principles they all shared that helped them build wealth.
Meet a couple who retired and then quickly went back to work because of sky-high inflation
Stephen and Karen White retired in 2021, but then they rejoined the workforce. "The prices were rising and I was a little uncomfortable with our situation," Karen said. The Whites aren't the only ones who have unretired for financial reasons. Stephen and Karen White, who are in their 60s, were...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
msn.com
‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are changing their shopping habits. You can, too.
We never were the same after last summer. Stubbornly high inflation rates in recent months and several interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are impacting consumer behavior. That’s according to company earnings reports, market-data analytics and consumer surveys. Sales at retailers fell flat in September, the government said Friday,...
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
'How America Works' host Mike Rowe says Americans no longer 'appreciate' the blue-collar workers who help keep the country running
Mike Rowe, host of 'Deadliest Catch' and 'Dirty Jobs,' called out Americans for their lack of appreciation of blue-collar workers who help keep the country running. Rowe joined host Sean Hannity on Friday's airing of Hannity to promote the new season of his other show 'How America Works.'. He said...
CNBC
CEOs are preparing for a recession. Their plans could backfire
A vast majority of CEOs believe we're headed toward a recession and are cutting staff, sustainability efforts and diversity budgets to prepare for a downturn. Some 91% of U.S. CEOs are "convinced" a recession is on its way in the next 12 months, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And the top ways they're preparing for a downturn are to pause or reconsider efforts around ESG — or environmental, social and governance (59%) — and downsize their employee base (51%).
Phys.org
Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'
Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
Internet Cheers Grocery Worker for Quitting to Become New Hire to Get Raise
A former grocery store employee shared how he managed to get a raise from his job just days after he quit in a viral post shared on the Reddit forum "Malicious Compliance." u/tpb772000 said in his post, which received more than 16,000 votes since it was published on Thursday, that he worked at a grocery store while he was in high school and was earning $10.50 per hour, but the company he worked for was offering a promotional salary for new hires of 11.25 per hour.
