CNBC

'It's a disastrous situation': Women leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate ever

For women in management, there's never been a better time to quit. Women leaders are leaving their companies at the highest rate ever, and the gap between women and men in senior roles quitting their jobs is the largest it's ever been, according to new data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which started tracking these numbers in 2015.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
ScienceAlert

Almost 1 in 2 Americans Didn't Tell The Truth About COVID, Study Finds

A national survey conducted in the United States suggests public honesty and compliance were lacking in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 40 percent of 1,733 adult respondents admitted to breaking quarantine rules or misrepresenting the preventative measures they were taking to reduce viral spread. A...
msn.com

‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are changing their shopping habits. You can, too.

We never were the same after last summer. Stubbornly high inflation rates in recent months and several interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are impacting consumer behavior. That’s according to company earnings reports, market-data analytics and consumer surveys. Sales at retailers fell flat in September, the government said Friday,...
Fortune

Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years

The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
CNBC

CEOs are preparing for a recession. Their plans could backfire

A vast majority of CEOs believe we're headed toward a recession and are cutting staff, sustainability efforts and diversity budgets to prepare for a downturn. Some 91% of U.S. CEOs are "convinced" a recession is on its way in the next 12 months, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And the top ways they're preparing for a downturn are to pause or reconsider efforts around ESG — or environmental, social and governance (59%) — and downsize their employee base (51%).
Phys.org

Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'

Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
Newsweek

Internet Cheers Grocery Worker for Quitting to Become New Hire to Get Raise

A former grocery store employee shared how he managed to get a raise from his job just days after he quit in a viral post shared on the Reddit forum "Malicious Compliance." u/tpb772000 said in his post, which received more than 16,000 votes since it was published on Thursday, that he worked at a grocery store while he was in high school and was earning $10.50 per hour, but the company he worked for was offering a promotional salary for new hires of 11.25 per hour.
