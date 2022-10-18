ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Person of interest in Oklahoma river killings case taken into custody on unrelated charge

By Ashley Killough, Nouran Salahieh, Ed Lavandera, Amanda Watts
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Sandy Tankersley
3d ago

what the hay does being a demo or rep have to do with killing someone...it's another sick person...dang y'all are always blaming one or the other ..don't ya get tired or do y'all live a boring life...

3d ago

It’s 100% not the guy that owned the salvage yard but he will go down for it because these small town cops either know who did it and need this to go away fast or they don’t have a clue and need this to be over fast, the family needs to call the fbi because this was professional/ professionals 1 man didn’t do this and make it to Florida to be caught in 3 days

Eye4Eye
3d ago

So it took him to become a person of interest in these killings to actually pick him up on a warrant from 2012 or did I miss something🤔

