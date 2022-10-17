In the Court of Common Pleas of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203200-000. Anthony Cabell, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anthony Cabell, and the Unknown Heirs, Legatees and Devisees, if any, of Lena Cabell, whose last place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on July 29, 2022, 21st Mortgage Corporation filed its Complaint on Action for Replevin in Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203200-000 in the Court of Common Pleas, Lucas County, Ohio, alleging that Defendants, Anthony Cabell, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anthony Cabell, and the Unknown Heirs, Legatees and Devisees, if any, of Lena Cabell, may have an interest in the 2017 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. WK1104190IN, located at 7519 Dorr Street, Lot 27, Toledo OH, 43615.

