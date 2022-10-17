ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledolegalnews.com

ASSIGNMENT DOCKET

L-22-1057 Whispering Woods Communities, LLC v. Amber Orwig J. Kerscher; K.Kenney, attys. L-22-1029 State of Ohio v. Quincy Harvey J. Bates; B. Majdalani; R. Facey; L. Kendall, attys. L-22-1035 David and Mary Varwig v. JA Doyle LLC, et al. T. Walerius; S. Hartman; M. Sandretto; C. Hatch, attys. 11:30 A.M....
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

2022EST1588

In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1588. In the Matter of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba, Deceased. TO The Heirs-At-Law of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba:. You are hereby notified that Eleanor J Scheiba died on July 7, 2022, and that...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES

Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 26th day of October, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Sheriff Sale results for October 19, 2022

CI201904113 EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO CINDY KAY CORNS, Plaintiff(s) vs JES JER ENTERPRISES LLC, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 15-50371. Located at 1320 MADISON AVE TOLEDO,OH 43624-0000. Appraised at $155,000.00. Peter A Dewhirst, atty. Published on 9/7, 9/14 & 9/22/22 3WED. Sold to BROOKMAN CONSULTING INC 2542 INLANDS CT. OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43615 for $103,334.00.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-13353: OWNERS MANAGEMENT CO vs JAMESHIA TAYLOR

10/18/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $1,359.85 with interest at 3.00% filed against JAMESHIA TAYLOR. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 10/18/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 10/18/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 10/18/2022New case filing receipted. 10/18/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE. 10/18/2022Summons issued...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-13354: OWNERS MANAGEMENT CO vs ALEXIS BUECHE-HALL

10/18/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $1,766.77 with interest at 3.00% filed against ALEXIS BUECHE-HALL. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 10/18/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 10/18/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 10/18/2022New case filing receipted. 10/18/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE. 10/18/2022Summons issued...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy