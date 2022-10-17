ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

2022EST1588

In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1588. In the Matter of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba, Deceased. TO The Heirs-At-Law of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba:. You are hereby notified that Eleanor J Scheiba died on July 7, 2022, and that...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
CI0202203043

In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. CI0202203043. Fifth Third Bank, National Association fka Fifth Third Bank successor by merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, Plaintiff. vs. The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors. Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and The Unknown Guardians Of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
ASSIGNMENT DOCKET

L-22-1057 Whispering Woods Communities, LLC v. Amber Orwig J. Kerscher; K.Kenney, attys. L-22-1029 State of Ohio v. Quincy Harvey J. Bates; B. Majdalani; R. Facey; L. Kendall, attys. L-22-1035 David and Mary Varwig v. JA Doyle LLC, et al. T. Walerius; S. Hartman; M. Sandretto; C. Hatch, attys. 11:30 A.M....
OHIO STATE
CI0202203725

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203725-000 U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R1, Plaintiff. vs. Marilee Hockenberger, et al., Defendants. Judge Dean Mandros. Marilee Hockenberger,...
TOLEDO, OH
CI0202203782

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203782-000 John Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Gary L. Yedica, AKA Gary Lee Yedica and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Gary L. Yedica, AKA Gary Lee Yedica, et al., Defendants.
TOLEDO, OH
WEWS Stands By Story Ohio GOP Called ‘Shockingly Biased’, ‘Slanted’ and ‘False’

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The Ohio republican Party is calling for an investigation into WEWS reporter Morgan Trau (pictured) for what it’s calling “her slanted and false reporting on the campaign for Ohio Supreme Court.”
OHIO STATE
Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat

An Ohio legislative committee passed a rule on methods of identifying a fetal heartbeat that matched language in a previously passed abortion law, despite the fact that the law can’t currently be enforced. The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review passed an administration rule from the Ohio Department of Health entitled “appropriate methods for determining […] The post Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
OHIO STATE
Sheriff Sale results for October 19, 2022

CI201904113 EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO CINDY KAY CORNS, Plaintiff(s) vs JES JER ENTERPRISES LLC, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 15-50371. Located at 1320 MADISON AVE TOLEDO,OH 43624-0000. Appraised at $155,000.00. Peter A Dewhirst, atty. Published on 9/7, 9/14 & 9/22/22 3WED. Sold to BROOKMAN CONSULTING INC 2542 INLANDS CT. OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43615 for $103,334.00.
TOLEDO, OH
Governor DeWine’s son, appeals court judge run for Ohio Supreme Court, talk about integrity

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The makeup of the upcoming Ohio Supreme Court is arguably the most important composition […] The post Governor DeWine’s son, appeals court judge run for Ohio Supreme Court, talk about integrity appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Federal program wipes student debt for public servants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who worked in public service may qualify to have all of their student debt eliminated — but they have until the end of the month to apply. The federal government’s public service loan forgiveness program offers full student debt forgiveness to those who worked as public servants for at least […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
OHIO STATE
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday. According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m....
TOLEDO, OH

