CI0202203200
In the Court of Common Pleas of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203200-000. Anthony Cabell, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anthony Cabell, and the Unknown Heirs, Legatees and Devisees, if any, of Lena Cabell, whose last place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on July 29, 2022, 21st Mortgage Corporation filed its Complaint on Action for Replevin in Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203200-000 in the Court of Common Pleas, Lucas County, Ohio, alleging that Defendants, Anthony Cabell, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Anthony Cabell, and the Unknown Heirs, Legatees and Devisees, if any, of Lena Cabell, may have an interest in the 2017 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. WK1104190IN, located at 7519 Dorr Street, Lot 27, Toledo OH, 43615.
ASSIGNMENT DOCKET
L-22-1057 Whispering Woods Communities, LLC v. Amber Orwig J. Kerscher; K.Kenney, attys. L-22-1029 State of Ohio v. Quincy Harvey J. Bates; B. Majdalani; R. Facey; L. Kendall, attys. L-22-1035 David and Mary Varwig v. JA Doyle LLC, et al. T. Walerius; S. Hartman; M. Sandretto; C. Hatch, attys. 11:30 A.M....
CI0202203782
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203782-000 John Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Gary L. Yedica, AKA Gary Lee Yedica and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Gary L. Yedica, AKA Gary Lee Yedica, et al., Defendants.
Sheriff Sale results for October 19, 2022
CI201904113 EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO CINDY KAY CORNS, Plaintiff(s) vs JES JER ENTERPRISES LLC, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 15-50371. Located at 1320 MADISON AVE TOLEDO,OH 43624-0000. Appraised at $155,000.00. Peter A Dewhirst, atty. Published on 9/7, 9/14 & 9/22/22 3WED. Sold to BROOKMAN CONSULTING INC 2542 INLANDS CT. OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43615 for $103,334.00.
CVI-22-13353: OWNERS MANAGEMENT CO vs JAMESHIA TAYLOR
10/18/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $1,359.85 with interest at 3.00% filed against JAMESHIA TAYLOR. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 10/18/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 10/18/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 10/18/2022New case filing receipted. 10/18/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE. 10/18/2022Summons issued...
CVI-22-13354: OWNERS MANAGEMENT CO vs ALEXIS BUECHE-HALL
10/18/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $1,766.77 with interest at 3.00% filed against ALEXIS BUECHE-HALL. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 10/18/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 10/18/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 10/18/2022New case filing receipted. 10/18/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE. 10/18/2022Summons issued...
