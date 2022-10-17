Read full article on original website
10/20: CBS News Mornings
Poll shows tight race for Nevada's next U.S. senator; recent study shows over half of Americans considered second job due to inflation.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War
Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Fox News execs “full-on freaked out” over who leaked Kanye West rant they tried to bury: report
Kanye West aka Ye during Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images) On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News was thrown into turmoil by the leak of unaired footage of their interview of Trump-loving rapper Kanye West — and they are desperate to find the leaker.
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
Russian fighter jet "released a missile" near U.K. spy plane, Britain's defense secretary reveals
Britain's defense secretary revealed Thursday that a Russian fighter jet released a missile near a Royal Air Force aircraft operating in international airspace over the Black Sea last month. Ben Wallace told the House of Commons on Thursday that an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint — a type of aircraft...
TVGuide.com
Fall 2022 TV Schedule for New and Returning Shows
The 2022 fall TV season is in full swing, bringing some intriguing new shows to the small screen as well as the long-awaited returns of many fan-favorite series. The big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW — have already debuted many of their returning and new shows, but there are still some notable titles on the 2022 fall TV lineup that have yet to make their premieres.
Two Top Rachel Maddow Producers Get New Roles at MSNBC
Rachel Maddow isn’t on MSNBC’s schedule Monday through Friday any longer, spurring the need for some of her top behind-the-scenes allies to find other things to do. Cory Gnazzo, who has served as the executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show” since 2014 and who has been with the show since its launch in 2008, is taking on a new role as senior executive producer at the network. He will continue to shepherd Maddow’s Monday broadcast on MSNBC and represent her various projects to NBCUniversal. Maddow struck a deal with the media conglomerate in 2021 that calls for the creation of...
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November
FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run. According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.
Russian drone strikes signal dawn of new warfare
Russia's latest onslaught inside Ukraine has been led by Moscow's new weapon of choice -- Iranian-supplied drones. It could be the dawn of a new kind of warfare. David Martin is at the Pentagon to take a look.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country, East New York, & So Help Me Todd Get Full Season Orders at CBS
CBS is keeping three freshman dramas around for the entire season. The network on Wednesday handed out full-season orders for East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd after all three got off to decent launches. While the definition of "full season" has changed since the days every...
Ukrainians remain resilient in face of deadly Russian drone attacks
As Russian forces move tens of thousands of people away from the front line in Kherson, Ukrainians remain resilient — and confident that, despite ongoing deadly drone attacks, their country will be victorious: "We believe in it.'
TVGuide.com
The Complete Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Schedule for Every Night of the Week
Except for two stragglers on NBC that won't debut until November, every show on the big five broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW — has premiered this season, and they've all shifted to their regular spots on the schedule, so we know exactly which shows are airing on which nights for the rest of the season.
