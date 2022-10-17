Read full article on original website
CI0202203043
In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. CI0202203043. Fifth Third Bank, National Association fka Fifth Third Bank successor by merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company, Plaintiff. vs. The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors. Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and The Unknown Guardians Of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs...
2022EST1588
In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1588. In the Matter of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba, Deceased. TO The Heirs-At-Law of the Estate of Eleanor J Scheiba:. You are hereby notified that Eleanor J Scheiba died on July 7, 2022, and that...
CI0202203725
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202203725-000 U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R1, Plaintiff. vs. Marilee Hockenberger, et al., Defendants. Judge Dean Mandros. Marilee Hockenberger,...
CVI-22-13353: OWNERS MANAGEMENT CO vs JAMESHIA TAYLOR
10/18/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $1,359.85 with interest at 3.00% filed against JAMESHIA TAYLOR. ADMINISTRATIVE HOUSING CASE. 10/18/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 10/18/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 10/18/2022New case filing receipted. 10/18/2022Case assigned to Judge HOWE. 10/18/2022Summons issued...
Sheriff Sale results for October 19, 2022
CI201904113 EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO CINDY KAY CORNS, Plaintiff(s) vs JES JER ENTERPRISES LLC, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 15-50371. Located at 1320 MADISON AVE TOLEDO,OH 43624-0000. Appraised at $155,000.00. Peter A Dewhirst, atty. Published on 9/7, 9/14 & 9/22/22 3WED. Sold to BROOKMAN CONSULTING INC 2542 INLANDS CT. OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43615 for $103,334.00.
