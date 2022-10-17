A family has splashed out a whopping £44,500 ($50,000) to turn their house into a mind-blowing Halloween display - complete with a light show synchronised to spooky music.This video gives a glimpse of their home’s transformation, which has attracted hundreds of visitors each day.Kyle Bostick and his wife Christina began doing up their house for holidays, such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day, in 2020 after they were inspired by a home they saw online.The Bosticks have raised nearly £18,000 for charity so far, and have no plans of stopping any time soon.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween

1 DAY AGO