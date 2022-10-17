Read full article on original website
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Schlumberger Ltd. Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $907 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $907...
Snap Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $359.5 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $72 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Snap Inc....
Verizon Communications Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $5.02 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $6.55 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items,...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
HanesBrands (HBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HanesBrands (HBI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.36, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt...
Why M&T Bank Stock Was Down 13% This Week
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) had a rough week, as its stock price plummeted 13% -- from $185.56 per share when the market closed last Friday to $161.40 per share at the closing bell on Thursday. It was up about 1% on Friday as of 1:30 p.m. ET and is up about 6% year to date.
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of digital...
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Newtek (NEWT) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and business services...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under management...
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $10.96, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
