NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener

Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
BMO Harris Bank Center has a new name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, it was known as the MetroCentre. Then, it was the BMO Harris Bank Center. Now, the venue in downtown Rockford has a new name: the BMO Center. The Rockford IceHogs announced the new name Thursday as part of their partnership with the bank. Just days before the hockey team’s […]
Rivermen Looking Forward to Championship Ring Ceremony Saturday Night

PEORIA, Ill . (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen are ready to open the 2022-23 SPHL hockey season this week. But they’ll have one last look back at the 2021-2022 championship season Saturday. The players will receive their championship rings as part of a ceremony before the home opener against Quad Cities. The ceremony, which will include […]
Why Cubs' Brennen Davis sidelined in Arizona Fall League

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis has not played an Arizona Fall League game since last Monday, and people who follow the team are starting to notice. The Cubs say Davis is dealing with general soreness and they are just playing it cautious because it's the offseason. It's not related to the back surgery he had this summer, which sidelined him for a chunk of the minor-league season.
Only one Rockford-area team must win to get in the playoffs. Here's what it has to do

The big guns from the small schools, like Class 1A defending state champion Lena-Winslow in the NUIC, and top dogs Stillman Valley and Byron (another defending state champ, in 3A) in the Big Northern Conference, are safe headed into Week 9, knowing that their first-round playoff slots are already waiting for them regardless of what happens in the regular-season finale.
Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Reverse Retro Jersey

VEGAS (October 20, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas revealed today, October 20, the club's 2022-23 Reverse Retro Authenic Uniform, which features black as the primary color for the first time in franchise history and includes the word "Vegas" across the front, paying homage to its home city, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the world, as the jersey's crest. The club's newest uniform will be worn on-ice for eight games throughout the 2022-23 season.
