NHL unveils Blackhawks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey for 2022-2023
The NHL and Adidas released the design of the Chicago Blackhawks "Reverse Retro" jersey for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
United Center unveils new fan experience ahead of Bulls, Blackhawks home openers
The United Center announced a number of enhancements, including new menu items for the 2022-23 season
NEWS: Blackhawks Announce Red Carpet Details for Home Opener
Chicago announces details for red carpet event for Friday's home opener against the Red Wings. For the first time since 2019, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a special Red Carpet event to celebrate the team's home opener at the United Center this Friday, October 21 against the Detroit Red Wings.
BMO Harris Bank Center has a new name
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, it was known as the MetroCentre. Then, it was the BMO Harris Bank Center. Now, the venue in downtown Rockford has a new name: the BMO Center. The Rockford IceHogs announced the new name Thursday as part of their partnership with the bank. Just days before the hockey team’s […]
Chicago Bears’ New Stadium Site Could Be Rejected
The Chicago Bears agreed to purchase a 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights last year — but the village’s mayor doesn’t seem fully confident that the team will actually move there. The team is expected to close on the $197.2 million land purchase — the site of...
Rivermen Looking Forward to Championship Ring Ceremony Saturday Night
PEORIA, Ill . (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen are ready to open the 2022-23 SPHL hockey season this week. But they’ll have one last look back at the 2021-2022 championship season Saturday. The players will receive their championship rings as part of a ceremony before the home opener against Quad Cities. The ceremony, which will include […]
Bloomington’s Runyan Sisters Happy to Be at State, Sad It’s For The Final Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mariel Runyan can already see the finish line. “I’m going to be sad, I already know I’m going to be sad,” Mariel Runyan admitted. It’s a bittersweet week for Mariel and her sister Gabby. Young ladies that have played tennis their whole lives and the daughters of a tennis pro, are […]
Today's Talker: Giannis distracted by himself on TV
It's time for Today's Talker, but Bucks edition! This morning we were live from Fiserv Forum ahead of the Bucks' home opener tomorrow.
Why Cubs' Brennen Davis sidelined in Arizona Fall League
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis has not played an Arizona Fall League game since last Monday, and people who follow the team are starting to notice. The Cubs say Davis is dealing with general soreness and they are just playing it cautious because it's the offseason. It's not related to the back surgery he had this summer, which sidelined him for a chunk of the minor-league season.
Only one Rockford-area team must win to get in the playoffs. Here's what it has to do
The big guns from the small schools, like Class 1A defending state champion Lena-Winslow in the NUIC, and top dogs Stillman Valley and Byron (another defending state champ, in 3A) in the Big Northern Conference, are safe headed into Week 9, knowing that their first-round playoff slots are already waiting for them regardless of what happens in the regular-season finale.
Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Reverse Retro Jersey
VEGAS (October 20, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas revealed today, October 20, the club's 2022-23 Reverse Retro Authenic Uniform, which features black as the primary color for the first time in franchise history and includes the word "Vegas" across the front, paying homage to its home city, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the world, as the jersey's crest. The club's newest uniform will be worn on-ice for eight games throughout the 2022-23 season.
Cubs to lower season-ticket prices following lackluster 2022 season
Following a lackluster 2022 campaign, the Chicago Cubs are trying to make it up to their hardcore fanbase. After reviewing trends and ticket prices, the Cubs have reportedly lowered the cost of season tickets for the 2023 season. Cale Vennum, the senior vice president of Marquee 360, who oversees the...
