Lindsay Smith (1932-2022)

Lindsay Smith, who became a volunteer in Toledo-area civic and cultural causes after a globe-trotting career in the foreign service of his native Australia, died Oct. 9 in his Sylvania Township home. He was 90.

The cause was complications of an infection, his wife, Roxanne Rutledge Smith, said.

He retired at age 65, as required, leaving his final posting in Fiji for northwest Ohio and Mrs. Smith, whom he married in 1995. They’d met more than 15 years earlier in Denmark.

“He was posted in Sweden at the time. I just got out of pharmacy school. I wanted to travel the world,” she said. Much of their relationship afterward was long distance.

Mr. Smith was a board member until 2021 of Toledo Sister Cities International, appointed by the late Mayor D. Michael Collins. The former diplomat in a Jan. 5, 2014, letter to The Blade Readers’ Forum, said that Mayor Collins as he began his term “should consider a second look at Toledo’s sister city relationships.

“I suggest he look to forging ties with a city where English is spoken, business ethics are high, and problems that face us in Toledo have been solved or are being solved. The city is Geelong, in the state of Victoria, Australia. Geelong has a population of more than 200,000. I was born and raised there,” Mr. Smith wrote, pointing out that city’s successful effort to attract cruise ships and its busy airport.

A Ford Motor Co. plant was set to close, but “perhaps Toledo could help Geelong secure a Jeep plant to replace Ford, with economic benefits to both cities,” he wrote.

Mr. Smith was appointed to the board afterward. A sister-city bond was not formed, despite efforts, but Mr. Smith remained absorbed in his board duties, “seeking what was best for Toledo in terms of international stature and understanding [which] was part and parcel of his career,” said Jim Hartung chairman of Toledo Sister Cities International board of trustees.

“He had a tremendous background and a delightful sense of humor,” Mr. Hartung said. “I relied on him and embraced our friendship.”

The letter wasn’t Mr. Smith’s first or last contribution to The Blade. In January, 2003, he wrote a column for the Pages of Opinion marking Australia’s 215th birthday. In March, 2013, he wrote a letter suggesting a name for the Australian crocodile set to arrive at the Toledo Zoo, in part through a donation from Block Communications Inc., which owns The Blade.

“As an Australian, I can think of no better name for the new croc than ‘Crikey’ — an Australian exclamation for amazement often used by the late, beloved Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter,” Mr. Smith wrote. The croc arrived at the zoo the next month with the name Baru. Still, Mr. Smith was among those making remarks later when the zoo opened an exhibit featuring 50 species of Australian animals.

“He was a very funny person,” said Thomas Walton, retired editor of The Blade. Mr. Smith was an addition to the Burger Club, a social group to which Mr. Walton and Mr. Hartung belong, “and just a delight to have with us,” Mr. Walton said.

“He enjoyed the company of Americans, and it was reciprocated,” Mr. Walton said. “He was a man of eclectic interests, both in the arts and his chosen profession. He was curious about a lot of things. He was an explorer of sorts.”

Mr. Smith also was a founding board member of the Ballet Theatre of Toledo, begun by Nigel Burgoine, originally of London. A close friendship developed in Toledo in the late 1990s among Mr. Smith, Mr. Burgoine, and Andrew Sewell, then associate conductor of the Toledo Symphony and originally of New Zealand.

When Mr. Burgoine started the ballet company in 2005, Mr. Smith was a supporter.

“He loved the arts and wanted to stand up and help us,” Mr. Burgoine said. “He was a constant source of knowledge, amusement, and kindness.”

Mr. Smith was a dedicated member of the choir at St. Michael’s in The Hills Episcopal Church in Ottawa Hills. A devotee of Gilbert and Sullivan operas, he’d performed in the Pirates of Penzance and the Mikado.

Lindsay George Smith was born May 25, 1932, in Geelong, Victoria, to Dulcie and Leslie Smith. He was a graduate of Geelong College, which years later then-Prince Charles attended.

During his career in the Australian foreign service, his postings included England, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Nations.

“He found joy in every country. He just loved life,” Mrs. Smith said. “Lindsay had a natural ability to put people at ease, it did not matter what country.”

From time to time, he was assigned to serve as media liaison officer for dignitaries visiting Australia — Pope John Paul II, Margaret Thatcher, then-President George H.W. Bush, and Prince Charles among them.

The diplomat, in retirement, largely kept his impressions to himself.

About Charles, Mrs. Smith said, “he liked him. And he’s going to be a great king, he said. He adored Barbara Bush. He thought she was a real lady, and he said she was like everybody’s grandma.”

Surviving are his wife, Roxanne Rutledge Smith, whom he married in 1995; sons Simon Smith and Nicholas Smith; brother, Doug Smith, and three grandchildren.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at St Michael’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, Ottawa Hills. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Ballet Theatre of Toledo.