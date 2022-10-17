Read full article on original website
Former Zaxby’s executive named CMO of Capital Tacos
The Tex-Mex taco franchise chain has named Joel Bulger the brand’s first chief marketing officer, the company said Thursday. Bulger is the former CMO of Zaxby’s, but his resume also includes stints at Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Olive Garden and other brands. At Tampa, Fla.-based Capital Tacos, Bulger is...
Rian McCartan named CEO of drive-thru beverage chain Swig
Former See’s Candy executive Rian McCartan has been named CEO of the Utah-based “dirty soda” chain Swig, the company said Thursday. Previously the vice president of global retail and real estate for the iconic Los Angeles-based chocolate company See’s, McCartan has also held leadership positions with American Eagle Outfitters, Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Skechers U.S.A.
Chip City gets $10M from Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, was started five years ago by two childhood friends who wanted to recreate a taste from their childhood in a local bakery. But if you ask CEO Peter Phillips now, he says that the company has nine equity partners, including its chief operating officer and pastry chef.
Chili's parent promotes Aaron White to chief people officer
Brinker International has promoted Chili's Co-COO Aaron White to chief people officer, replacing Rick Badgley, who left the company. The parent of Chili's and Maggiano's said in an SEC filing that the move was the result of a change in leadership structure. White has been with Brinker for more than...
What opportunities Denny's sees in its new venture, Keke's Breakfast Cafe
The Bottom Line: The company’s surprise announcement that it would sell doughnuts in nine locations has raised a few questions. Plant-based Earth Burger partners with Sinelli Concepts International to franchise. The Texas-based companies are equal partners in franchisor Earth Burger Global, which kicks off next month. Why restaurants could...
Sales grow at Twin Peaks, even in a hurricane
Apparently, not even a hurricane could stop Twin Peaks’ sales growth this year. The casual-dining chain, acquired by the brand collector Fat Brands for $300 million last year, is generating strong sales growth so far this year, with same-store sales up about 13%. “It’s off the charts,” Fat Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn told investors on Thursday, according to a transcript on the financial services site Sentieo.
