Maplewood, NJ

restaurantbusinessonline.com

How Rick Petralia is pushing the envelope on flavor at Freddy’s

Rick Petralia led menu innovation at Fazoli’s for many years before moving over to Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers earlier this year, applying his deep culinary experience to a new platform. Burgers and frozen custard are very different from pasta, he admits, but menu development relies...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Aloha Poke believes it can win the ‘wide open’ poke bowl market

Before the pandemic, that’s the question Aloha Poke CEO Chris Birkinshaw was most frequently asked. The CEO of the 20-unit chain often found himself having to convince people that the Hawaiian dish of raw, marinated fish chunks was not the next frozen yogurt. These days, he said, no one...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why McDonald’s Krispy Kreme test is such a head-scratcher

What opportunities Denny's sees in its new venture, Keke's Breakfast Cafe. Concept President David Schmidt speaks with Restaurant Business about his plans. But first, maybe a cheese steak omelet?. Plant-based Earth Burger partners with Sinelli Concepts International to franchise. The Texas-based companies are equal partners in franchisor Earth Burger Global,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Rian McCartan named CEO of drive-thru beverage chain Swig

Former See’s Candy executive Rian McCartan has been named CEO of the Utah-based “dirty soda” chain Swig, the company said Thursday. Previously the vice president of global retail and real estate for the iconic Los Angeles-based chocolate company See’s, McCartan has also held leadership positions with American Eagle Outfitters, Williams-Sonoma Inc. and Skechers U.S.A.
LEHI, UT
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant Rewind

`Those who don’t know their history are destined to relive it', to riff on the words of a famed philosopher. For anyone in the restaurant business, that oft-quoted saying may be more of a heartening promise than a dire admonition. The industry’s past is packed with tales of scoundrels and heroes, big thinkers and pinheads, colossal successes and dismal failures, breakthrough moves and self-inflicted destruction. Few soap operas pack as much color and drama. Yet those yellowed snapshots provide insights relevant to the challenges of today. Join Peter Romeo, a 41-year veteran of the business with a penchant for restaurant history, as he explores those pivotal moments from the past.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

RoboBurger raises $10M for automated burger kiosks

RoboBurger, a maker of automated burger vending machines, has raised $10 million to help scale up production. The startup was launched in 2019 by friends Audley Wilson and Dan Braido, who met while attending Carnegie Mellon University. They built an initial prototype in Wilson’s dad’s garage and have honed it over the years into a 12-square-foot box that can produce a freshly cooked burger in about four minutes.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants’ value offers are muted as margins thin

Looking for a less painful way to discount, restaurants make happy hours all day long. As they look to provide value during a time of high inflation, full-service restaurants are sacrificing some of their highest-margin items: drinks. A modern automat shuts down, but its tech will live on. Automat Kitchen...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Former Zaxby’s executive named CMO of Capital Tacos

The Tex-Mex taco franchise chain has named Joel Bulger the brand’s first chief marketing officer, the company said Thursday. Bulger is the former CMO of Zaxby’s, but his resume also includes stints at Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Olive Garden and other brands. At Tampa, Fla.-based Capital Tacos, Bulger is...
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s adult Happy Meals have been a massive hit

When McDonald’s first revealed that it would sell Happy Meals targeted at adults called the “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box,” we found ourselves Googling, “Who the hell is Cactus Plant Flea Market?”. We certainly weren’t the only ones. When we went to get one of these...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Pizza Hut makes grab for the ‘party of one’ diner with new Melts

Pizza Hut on Tuesday debuted a new hand-held offering designed not to be shared, with a value-positioned price and more daypart flexibility. The new Melts are a bit like individual slices, if those slices were folded over and dipped in sauce. One order of Melts includes two slices of Pizza...

