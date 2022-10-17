Read full article on original website
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom
NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday. For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Former Zaxby’s executive named CMO of Capital Tacos
The Tex-Mex taco franchise chain has named Joel Bulger the brand’s first chief marketing officer, the company said Thursday. Bulger is the former CMO of Zaxby’s, but his resume also includes stints at Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Olive Garden and other brands. At Tampa, Fla.-based Capital Tacos, Bulger is...
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Walmart Cuts 1,458 Jobs at Atlanta Fulfillment Center
Walmart is laying off over 1,000 workers at an Atlanta fulfillment center, according to a new filing with the Georgia Department of Labor. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed last week, the Arkansas-based big-box retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers by Dec. 2 at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.
Restaurant Says It Was Forced to Close by Servers' 'Party' Schedule
"Unfortunately, we're so short-staffed," said General Manager Brenda Clark. "We only had three servers and one of them is a part-time dentist assistant."
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Longer Store Lines At Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart
Customers will see longer lines at Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart. They could also wait longer at checkouts and experience more crowded store locations. Why? Economic conditions like inflation are changing the way people shop.
CNBC
Target stores to sell Caraway pots and pans in online cookware company's biggest push into brick-and-mortar
Caraway's pots and pans are debuting in 350 Target stores this week. The direct-to-consumer company, whose products are already carried on Target's website, is making its biggest brick-and-mortar push yet as it gears up for the holidays. Shoppers are expected to buy more items in person this year as inflation...
US News and World Report
U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources
(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food
Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail
Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5
Gen Z may be done with the thumbs-up emoji, but teenagers across America still love Chick-fil-A. The popular chicken sandwich restaurant is a favorite among the nation's teens, according to Piper Sandler's semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, with 15% of respondents listing it as their No. 1 choice. The...
