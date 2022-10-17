ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday. For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.
ARKANSAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Former Zaxby’s executive named CMO of Capital Tacos

The Tex-Mex taco franchise chain has named Joel Bulger the brand’s first chief marketing officer, the company said Thursday. Bulger is the former CMO of Zaxby’s, but his resume also includes stints at Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Olive Garden and other brands. At Tampa, Fla.-based Capital Tacos, Bulger is...
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Footwear News

Walmart Cuts 1,458 Jobs at Atlanta Fulfillment Center

Walmart is laying off over 1,000 workers at an Atlanta fulfillment center, according to a new filing with the Georgia Department of Labor. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed last week, the Arkansas-based big-box retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers by Dec. 2 at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Motley Fool

This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
Fortune

Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food

Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
CHULA VISTA, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail

Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE

