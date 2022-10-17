ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calmatters.network

San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
calmatters.network

New media platform aims to make accessing local politics simpler

In an age where more than 8 in 10 Americans consume news through digital devices, it’s no wonder that nearly every local politician has a presence on multiple social media platforms to connect with constituents. From Facebook pages to Twitter polls to YouTube livestreams, local representatives have carved out...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
calmatters.network

For East Palo Alto landlords, Measure L would increase taxes

A measure to increase a business tax that would impact nearly all residential landlords who own property in East Palo Alto to 2.5% will come before voters on Nov. 8. East Palo Alto’s Measure L — not to be confused with Palo Alto’s Measure L, which would allow gas utility profits to continue supporting that city’s general fund — would raise the existing business tax of 1.5% on a residential landlord’s gross receipts to 2.5%, and landlords could not pass on the tax to their tenants.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Power outage Saturday affects 123 Palo Alto customers

City of Palo Alto Utilities is reporting a power outage for 123 customers in the Garland and Midtown neighborhoods Saturday morning. The outage was caused by branch that brought down a wire on Garland Drive around 11 a.m. A utilities crew is working restore electricity, which could be out until...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto mulls license plate readers to combat theft

In a bid to combat retail thefts and brazen robberies, Palo Alto is preparing to turn to a tool that in the past has sparked concern from privacy advocates: automated license plate readers. The City Council will discuss on Monday a proposal from the Police Department to place cameras on...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards

San Jose voters are facing a large pool of school board candidates on the November ballot, with contenders jostling for seats in crowded races. Once elected, school board candidates will juggle a host of critical issues, including COVID-19 recovery, access to early education, chronic absenteeism and staff shortages. Board members will be responsible for millions in funding and housing projects to retain teachers. This after an election season rife with growing concerns over political polarization in down-ballot seats.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Buried car case: Former owner of the Atherton home had a long criminal history

Johnny Bocktune Lew, the former owner of the Atherton home where a buried car was found on Oct. 20, had a long criminal history, according to court records and news reports. He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in southern California, court records show. Although the second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements, Lew was also convicted in 1977 for second-degree murder and in 1999 for insurance fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported.
ATHERTON, CA
calmatters.network

Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s

Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

News Digest: Foothill Band Review on Saturday | City tech events | Webinar to promote mental health | Halloween Brew Crawl coming up

Pleasanton is poised to host the many of the best high school marching bands in Northern California when the 48th annual Foothill Band Review arrives on Saturday. Bands in different divisions will be competing at both Foothill and Amador Valley high schools, in addition to the marquee parade through downtown Pleasanton in the morning and early afternoon.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Artist Bruce Beasley gives virtual reality physical form in new show at Pamela Walsh Gallery

If you have ever drawn a doodle or design in the air with your finger, then wished it could have been captured in solid form, you would find a kindred spirit in Bruce Beasley. Using the capabilities of virtual reality allowed the Oakland-based Beasley to do just that, and the resulting sculptures and collages are now on display at the Pamela Walsh Gallery in Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

City Center Bishop Ranch gears up for Diwali celebration

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to see the return of its annual Diwali celebration this weekend, aimed at ushering in the fall season and providing a platform for Indian culture in the Tri-Valley. Festivities will take place in the venue’s Alexander Square, and include DJ music,...
SAN RAMON, CA
calmatters.network

Silvana Estrada brings original Latin folk to Stanford Live

When you grow up in a family of instrument makers, a musical career might seem almost destined. But Silvana Estrada not only plays the guitar — both of her parents were luthiers — she’s a multi-instrumentalist and singer, known for a powerful and moving vocal style. Her music draws on a wide variety of influences, from the traditional songs she heard growing up in a small town in Veracruz, Mexico, and jazz standards by greats like Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughan to Latin alternative, tying it all together into a unique Latin American folk sound.
STANFORD, CA

