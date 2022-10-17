Read full article on original website
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn’t subtle. “The noise was insane, that’s how loud it was,” she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley...
San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
New media platform aims to make accessing local politics simpler
In an age where more than 8 in 10 Americans consume news through digital devices, it’s no wonder that nearly every local politician has a presence on multiple social media platforms to connect with constituents. From Facebook pages to Twitter polls to YouTube livestreams, local representatives have carved out...
For East Palo Alto landlords, Measure L would increase taxes
A measure to increase a business tax that would impact nearly all residential landlords who own property in East Palo Alto to 2.5% will come before voters on Nov. 8. East Palo Alto’s Measure L — not to be confused with Palo Alto’s Measure L, which would allow gas utility profits to continue supporting that city’s general fund — would raise the existing business tax of 1.5% on a residential landlord’s gross receipts to 2.5%, and landlords could not pass on the tax to their tenants.
Power outage Saturday affects 123 Palo Alto customers
City of Palo Alto Utilities is reporting a power outage for 123 customers in the Garland and Midtown neighborhoods Saturday morning. The outage was caused by branch that brought down a wire on Garland Drive around 11 a.m. A utilities crew is working restore electricity, which could be out until...
Palo Alto mulls license plate readers to combat theft
In a bid to combat retail thefts and brazen robberies, Palo Alto is preparing to turn to a tool that in the past has sparked concern from privacy advocates: automated license plate readers. The City Council will discuss on Monday a proposal from the Police Department to place cameras on...
Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards
San Jose voters are facing a large pool of school board candidates on the November ballot, with contenders jostling for seats in crowded races. Once elected, school board candidates will juggle a host of critical issues, including COVID-19 recovery, access to early education, chronic absenteeism and staff shortages. Board members will be responsible for millions in funding and housing projects to retain teachers. This after an election season rife with growing concerns over political polarization in down-ballot seats.
Buried car case: Former owner of the Atherton home had a long criminal history
Johnny Bocktune Lew, the former owner of the Atherton home where a buried car was found on Oct. 20, had a long criminal history, according to court records and news reports. He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in southern California, court records show. Although the second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements, Lew was also convicted in 1977 for second-degree murder and in 1999 for insurance fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported.
Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s
Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
News Digest: Foothill Band Review on Saturday | City tech events | Webinar to promote mental health | Halloween Brew Crawl coming up
Pleasanton is poised to host the many of the best high school marching bands in Northern California when the 48th annual Foothill Band Review arrives on Saturday. Bands in different divisions will be competing at both Foothill and Amador Valley high schools, in addition to the marquee parade through downtown Pleasanton in the morning and early afternoon.
Fall Real Estate 2022: Buyer's market? Maybe not. 'Different' market? Absolutely.
More homes on the market and rising interest rates have changed the homebuying experience in Pleasanton. However, real estate experts are reluctant to announce we are in a buyer’s market. “I don’t ever use terms like buyer’s or seller’s market because it just depends on what your goals are...
Editorial: Vote for Kuo (Area 3), Hakim (Area 5) for Dublin school board
The seats in Dublin Unified School District Trustee Areas 2, 3 and 5 are up for election this November, with races in Area 3 and 5 contested on the ballot. Incumbent William Kuo and challenger John Wu are vying for the District 3 short-term seat. The Area 3 position up...
Artist Bruce Beasley gives virtual reality physical form in new show at Pamela Walsh Gallery
If you have ever drawn a doodle or design in the air with your finger, then wished it could have been captured in solid form, you would find a kindred spirit in Bruce Beasley. Using the capabilities of virtual reality allowed the Oakland-based Beasley to do just that, and the resulting sculptures and collages are now on display at the Pamela Walsh Gallery in Palo Alto.
City Center Bishop Ranch gears up for Diwali celebration
City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is set to see the return of its annual Diwali celebration this weekend, aimed at ushering in the fall season and providing a platform for Indian culture in the Tri-Valley. Festivities will take place in the venue’s Alexander Square, and include DJ music,...
Silvana Estrada brings original Latin folk to Stanford Live
When you grow up in a family of instrument makers, a musical career might seem almost destined. But Silvana Estrada not only plays the guitar — both of her parents were luthiers — she’s a multi-instrumentalist and singer, known for a powerful and moving vocal style. Her music draws on a wide variety of influences, from the traditional songs she heard growing up in a small town in Veracruz, Mexico, and jazz standards by greats like Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughan to Latin alternative, tying it all together into a unique Latin American folk sound.
