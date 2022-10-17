When you grow up in a family of instrument makers, a musical career might seem almost destined. But Silvana Estrada not only plays the guitar — both of her parents were luthiers — she’s a multi-instrumentalist and singer, known for a powerful and moving vocal style. Her music draws on a wide variety of influences, from the traditional songs she heard growing up in a small town in Veracruz, Mexico, and jazz standards by greats like Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughan to Latin alternative, tying it all together into a unique Latin American folk sound.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO