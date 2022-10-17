ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

New City Equipment Services Garage Has Complicated History

The agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting calls for the City Council to consider funding the design of new equipment services garage for city vehicles. Two agenda items deal with this issue. One is to approve an architectural and engineering design services contract for $2.3 million with CPL Architects. The other is to establish a garage facilities bond fund to pay the contract. The estimated cost of the new equipment services garage is $30 million.
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Why You’ll Be Seeing Green In November

Guilford County officials are hoping that Greensboro and other parts of the county will be turning green in November. With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, Guilford County government – and many other county governments across the country – plan to honor veterans, and county officials are encouraging residents to do the same.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.

John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Old Gold Black

The “commune” within Silver Moon Saloon

Kimberly Varnadoe stands beside a barstool, adorned in a painting smock with a drink in hand. Her drink of choice at the moment? Tonic water and lime- she’s on duty preparing for her upcoming art show at Artworks down the street. A former professor of art at Salem College,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy