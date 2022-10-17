Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
rhinotimes.com
New City Equipment Services Garage Has Complicated History
The agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting calls for the City Council to consider funding the design of new equipment services garage for city vehicles. Two agenda items deal with this issue. One is to approve an architectural and engineering design services contract for $2.3 million with CPL Architects. The other is to establish a garage facilities bond fund to pay the contract. The estimated cost of the new equipment services garage is $30 million.
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
New Chipotle with drive-thru opens on South Main Street in High Point
(WGHP) — A brand new Chipotle location has opened in High Point. As of Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is open at 2650 South Main Street by the Walmart Supercenter. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. This is not the first Chipotle in High Point, but it is the first in […]
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
rhinotimes.com
Why You’ll Be Seeing Green In November
Guilford County officials are hoping that Greensboro and other parts of the county will be turning green in November. With Veterans Day coming up on Friday, Nov. 11, Guilford County government – and many other county governments across the country – plan to honor veterans, and county officials are encouraging residents to do the same.
WBTV
Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
New Guilford County superintendent comes full circle by leading school system where it all started for her
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — She was a paleontologist in a dinosaur play. “We were on this very stage, in this very place,” Dr. Whitney Oakley told me as we walked near the front of the cafeteria/assembly room at the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro. The performance she recalled happened many years ago. But […]
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Guilford County Schools sees increase in number of students facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students returned to school buildings this year, and school leaders have been keeping track of the homeless students in their districts. Melissa Horton is a proud mom of three Guilford County Schools students. She provides for her family the best she can. “I have some leftover pizza someone gave me, so […]
Residents concerned as trash piles up at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks. It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks. “I have seen the trash […]
Old Gold Black
The “commune” within Silver Moon Saloon
Kimberly Varnadoe stands beside a barstool, adorned in a painting smock with a drink in hand. Her drink of choice at the moment? Tonic water and lime- she’s on duty preparing for her upcoming art show at Artworks down the street. A former professor of art at Salem College,...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Retired pilot in Greensboro training next generation to fly
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Retired pilot and certified flight instructor Robert Vinroot is helping people gain flight experience through virtual reality. Vinroot, who has been flying for the past six decades, has been training new and current pilots to gain flight hours right from inside his home in Greensboro for the past five years. “It’s […]
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School district responds after multiple fights at multiple high schools
The fights were caught on video. The district said the students would be disciplined properly.
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
WXII 12
Interstate 40 crash shuts down traffic near Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 for the Tuesday morning drive. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident may not clear until 9 a.m. One of...
Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
