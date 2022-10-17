Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
Nevada Appeal
Carson animal shelter spared panleukopenia outbreak
The Carson City animal shelter has seen no outbreak of feline panleukopenia despite the virus affecting the Nevada Humane Society’s Reno facility. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday the NHS facility in Reno suspended intakes of cats and kittens after more than 50 felines showed symptoms over a number of weeks. Eleven have died from the disease, and many are still in isolation, according to the Reno newspaper.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
Elko Daily Free Press
Saddle-started wild horses adopted
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
FOX Reno
Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
nnbw.com
Panera Bread opens doors in south Carson
Panera Bread opened its first full-scale bakery in Northern Nevada on Monday, which happens to be in south Carson City next to Chick-fil-A. “We’re very busy,” Jacob Bustos, regional vice president, said on opening day. “Our doors are open, and we’re excited to be part of the community and Carson City.”
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
FOX Reno
Carson City to host its 6th Annual BOOnanza
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is hosting their 6th Annual BOOnanza at the Mills Park on October 27, and the community is invited. Over 70 local businesses and organizations will have decorated booths set up, where candies and other treats...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Anthony Sainz who was last seen Friday morning. According to authorities, Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School the morning of October 14. He...
KOLO TV Reno
Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 0