ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Appeal

Carson animal shelter spared panleukopenia outbreak

The Carson City animal shelter has seen no outbreak of feline panleukopenia despite the virus affecting the Nevada Humane Society’s Reno facility. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday the NHS facility in Reno suspended intakes of cats and kittens after more than 50 felines showed symptoms over a number of weeks. Eleven have died from the disease, and many are still in isolation, according to the Reno newspaper.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Third Thursdays at The Basement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Saddle-started wild horses adopted

RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lee House fire determined to be accidental

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
livability.com

Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada

These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
nnbw.com

Panera Bread opens doors in south Carson

Panera Bread opened its first full-scale bakery in Northern Nevada on Monday, which happens to be in south Carson City next to Chick-fil-A. “We’re very busy,” Jacob Bustos, regional vice president, said on opening day. “Our doors are open, and we’re excited to be part of the community and Carson City.”
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

Carson City to host its 6th Annual BOOnanza

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is hosting their 6th Annual BOOnanza at the Mills Park on October 27, and the community is invited. Over 70 local businesses and organizations will have decorated booths set up, where candies and other treats...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley fire displaces 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two people found dead in home north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Injured paraglider rescued near Mount Rose summit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -First responders rescued a downed paraglider Sunday afternoon near the summit of Mount Rose. The paraglider was in stable condition and was taken to the hospital via Care Flight, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. TMFR, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle

Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd.   “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy