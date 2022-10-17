ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

villageoflombard.org

St. Charles Road Closure on Sunday, October 23rd

This Sunday, October 23rd, road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lombard associated with the 2022 Spooktacular event hosted by the Lombard Area Chamber of Commerce. St. Charles Road will be CLOSED from Lincoln Avenue through Main Street and will include a detour to Grove Street.
LOMBARD, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week

The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

South suburban first responders receive $100k donation

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday. To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators. The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
vfpress.news

Stone Park Mourns Senior Trustee, Seeking To Fill Board Vacancy

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The village of Stone Park mourned the death of the senior trustee on its village board earlier this month. Joseph “Joe” P. Burdi died Oct. 10. He was 72 years old. Stone Park officials announced Bird’s death on...
STONE PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station

JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Missing Man, 69, Sought In Naperville: Police

NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville police are looking for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning. The missing person was described as white man who stands around six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Continue Reading on Patch.
NAPERVILLE, IL

