villageoflombard.org
St. Charles Road Closure on Sunday, October 23rd
This Sunday, October 23rd, road closures will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Lombard associated with the 2022 Spooktacular event hosted by the Lombard Area Chamber of Commerce. St. Charles Road will be CLOSED from Lincoln Avenue through Main Street and will include a detour to Grove Street.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'
A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
fox32chicago.com
South suburban first responders receive $100k donation
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday. To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators. The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well...
wjol.com
First Electric School Bus Delivered To School In Will County
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
wjol.com
President Of Sisters Of St. Francis Quietly Told Nuns Living at OLA Of Likely Closing
As first reported on WJOL, the future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is unclear and could close as early as January first 2023. Sister Jeanne Bessette, president, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, sent a press release:
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
cwbchicago.com
Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge
Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
vfpress.news
Stone Park Mourns Senior Trustee, Seeking To Fill Board Vacancy
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The village of Stone Park mourned the death of the senior trustee on its village board earlier this month. Joseph “Joe” P. Burdi died Oct. 10. He was 72 years old. Stone Park officials announced Bird’s death on...
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
napervillelocal.com
Missing Man, 69, Sought In Naperville: Police
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville police are looking for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning. The missing person was described as white man who stands around six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Continue Reading on Patch.
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
959theriver.com
River Listener Ideas on What Should Replace Hollywood Casino in Downtown Aurora
Yesterday, I asked the hivemind what they would like to see replace Hollywood Casino in downtown Aurora as they plan to move their operations near the Aurora outlet mall. I have to say, some of the responses sound pretty great! Here are a few of my favorites!. Many people have...
