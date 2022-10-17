Read full article on original website
Essence
Black Witches Debunk Witchcraft’s Biggest Myths
European misconceptions of Blackness and witchcraft are still influencing today’s views on witches and traditional, non-Christian religions. An old, common misconception of witches is that they’re all white. Another is that they’re associated with the devil. African and Black American culture has long included non-traditional spirituality that’s been misunderstood by white communities, as well as our own.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
themindsjournal.com
Spiritual Meaning Of Seeing Crows: 6 Esoteric Crow Symbolism
Do you consider seeing crows around you as a sign of impending doom? We won’t blame you if you do, however, the spiritual meaning of seeing crows goes much deeper than that!. Whenever a creature, especially a bird keeps appearing in your life repeatedly, it’s a divine sign that’s trying to call your attention to something in your life. There’s always a hidden message from the spiritual realm in such sightings. And in the case of crows and ravens, we often assume it’s a bad one.
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
Halloween Fast Facts
Explore Halloween facts to learn about the spooky holiday celebrated annually in the United States on October 31.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters
Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters appeared first on Outsider.
"The Banshees Of Inisherin" Is A Quirky, But Dark, Movie Starring Colin Farrell And Brendan Gleeson, Who Are GREAT In It
If you've ever wanted to cut a friend out of your life, well...you should watch this.
EW.com
New romance novels perfect for Halloween season
It's spooky season, and is there anything better than a read that matches your mood?. Whether you want something a bit witchy, are still loving up on vampires, or require something a little more demonic, there's no shortage of romance novels ideal for Halloween. We've rounded up six of our...
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Bereshit: Angels Can’t Repent
In the beginning, God created the universe. However, according to Kabbalah, our physical universe is the last of a succession of dimensions that God created. The other dimensions are of a spiritual, ethereal nature. The process by which God created all of the dimensions was to somehow undergo a “contraction” of some aspect of Himself to make room for apparently independent, sentient, conscious entities other than Himself.
