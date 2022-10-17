Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Rep. Lauren Boebert Slips Up Over 'President Biden' Remark In Awkward Speech
The Colorado Republican has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday when the two meet in a debate that will be broadcast live on the radio while competing with the NFL for voters’ attention. Brian Dahle, a little known Republican state senator, will debate Newsom on KQED News at 1 p.m. on Sunday. KQED News will broadcast the debate live on the radio, along with streaming video on its website and social media channels. The debate will then air on KQED Public Television...
How Feds Aimed To Unravel One Of The Most Notorious Cryptocurrency Heists Of All Time
It’s been described as one of the most notorious cryptocurrency heists of all time. On Aug. 2, 2016, someone hacked into the virtual currency exchange Binfinex and stole 119,754 Bitcoin, worth an estimated $71 million at the time. “This was actually a really startling event,” “Unchained” podcast host Laura...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0